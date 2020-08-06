Anti-gang cops probe Kelowna’s street-level drug trade over B.C. Day long weekend

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia’s (CFSEU-BC) Uniform Gang Enforcement Team (UGET) was deployed to Kelowna over the long weekend. (File)

B.C.’s gang task force spent the B.C. Day long weekend in Kelowna, where they assisted local RCMP’s enforcement efforts against the city’s street-level drug trade.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia’s (CFSEU-BC) Uniform Gang Enforcement Team, alongside the Kelowna RCMP, conducted vessel checks on Okanagan Lake and monitored several bars — resulting in three individuals being asked to leave various establishments.

Over the four days the gang unit was in Kelowna, 125 vehicles were stopped and 75 people were checked, with the majority of those people connected to the street-level drug trade, according to the CFSEU.

According to the CFSEU, the most notable seizure was a .308 calibre rifle that had been improperly stored. Also seized were several small quantities of suspected cocaine, crystal meth and fentanyl.

“One of the core aspects of the overall CFSEU-BC enforcement strategy are the Uniform Gang Enforcement Teams (UGET),” said Sgt. Brenda Winpenny, CFSEU-BC media relations officer.

“UGET represents the overt, tactical and specialized uniform presence of CFSEU-BC which will directly interact with individuals involved in organized criminal activity to help our Agency deliver on our mandate. Providing UGET support to Kelowna is a positive for the community and law enforcement.”

