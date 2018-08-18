Apple Triathalon cancelled in Kelowna due to smoke

The event has been cancelled for Saturday

The Apple Triathalon’s Saturday event has been cancelled due to poor air quality.

Race director Susie Ernsting said the air quality is causing health concerns for the athletes, volunteers and staff.

READ MORE: Apple Triathlon organizers to keep a close eye on air quality

“We’re still planning on racing tomorrow, air quality dependent, but we’re moving forward with our plans in the hopes that the air quality improves,” she said.

Although the Elite/U-23/Junior National Championships have been cancelled, race officials are planning to conduct a CAMTRI sprint race for both men and women Sunday, Aug. 19.

“All CAMTRI athletes are permitted to withdraw from the race with no penalties and return home if they choose to do so. Athletes who would like to be withdrawn from the start list are being asked to do so by Saturday at 1:30 p.m.,” according to a press release.

“The ITU and Triathlon Canada have removed all eligibility requirements tied to this race. Triathlon Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee will adjust the Pan American Games selection criteria for Canadian athletes. Triathlon Canada will update all impacted participants, along with its provincial partners, as soon as the new criteria is completed.”

READ MORE: Okanagan air quality levels worse than Jodhpur, India

“Athletes are encouraged to remain indoors. Race packages can be picked up Sunday starting at 8:45 a.m. in the athlete’s lounge,” the release said.

This year’s event is particularly special as it was chosen by Triathlon Canada as the national championship at the 35th-anniversary event.

