Detention cells in the Penticton RCMP detachment. Dustin Godfrey/Western News

Arrest made in 1 of 4 homicides in Penticton area last year

Kiera Bourque arrested Tuesday after RCMP investigation into a 17-year-old boy’s death in April 2017

Over a year after the alleged homicide, a Penticton woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a 17-year-old boy last April.

Kiera Bourque, 21, has been charged with manslaughter in relation to the death, which did not become known to the public until December last year. It is considered by police to be one of four homicides in the Penticton area last year.

“Due to the sensitive nature of this case, and so not to compromise the investigation, little information was provided to the public at the time of the incident,” said Const. James Grandy in a Tuesday news release.

The boy’s companion, Kiera Bourque, had called 911 on April 2, 2017, reporting the boy was in medical distress. Upon arrival, paramedics and police found the man was unresponsive inside a Penticton-area residence.

Paramedics attempted to perform CPR on the boy, who was ultimately pronounced dead at 1 p.m. that day.

“Although initially believed that the man’s death was attributable to a medical condition, further information and evidence was obtained in August of 2017, which led RCMP investigators and the B.C. Coroners Service, to categorize his death as a homicide,” said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

At the end of more than a year-long investigation by the Penticton Regional Investigation Section, Bourque was arrested on Tuesday. She made an initial appearance in court Tuesday on one count of manslaughter, a charge approved by the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Court records online indicate Bourque appeared in court in court, but a bail hearing was adjourned by defence. Her next appearance is scheduled for June 20.

Previous story
F1 driver files police complaint against Montreal woman
Next story
How will Ottawa finish a pipeline Kinder Morgan couldn’t?

Just Posted

Trans Mountain court action continues, John Horgan says

Federal takeover doesn’t change oil spill risk to B.C. coast

Liberal government to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5B

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canada is going to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets for $4.5 billion.

Revelstoke Growls and Hugs for May 30

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you… Continue reading

Jocelyn’s Jottings: Trying to go more green

I’m having a minor ‘how can I contribute to saving the world’… Continue reading

Morning Report: Vehicle incident 12 km west on Highway 1

Drive BC is reporting a vehicle incident 12 km west of Revelstoke… Continue reading

Trans Mountain pipeline: Politics run deep

Project poses major federal and provincial implications

Another sizzling summer for the Okanagan

It’ll be another hot and dry summer in Kelowna

‘Seller’ posts Trans Mountain pipeline on Craigslist

‘For sale: one pipeline project, in fair condition,’ user writes in jest

Scientists call for protection of geological, historical sites on other planets

SpaceX, a private American company founded by Elon Musk, has goal to send cargo to Mars in 2022

Arrest made in 1 of 4 homicides in Penticton area last year

Kiera Bourque arrested Tuesday after RCMP investigation into a 17-year-old boy’s death in April 2017

Cigarette causes fire on Lower Mainland Kettle Valley trestle bridge

Ladner Creek Trestle fire one of two wildfires burning in Hope and Fraser Canyon

Car bursts into flames on Kelowna street

A woman and her children escape a car fire in Kelowna

How will Ottawa finish a pipeline Kinder Morgan couldn’t?

Questions raised after federal government agrees to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5 billion

Backyard fire-pit tragedy takes life of 13-year-old girl

B.C.’s Grace Peerless dies of complications from burns to upper body

Most Read