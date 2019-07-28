Claire Dibble lives in Golden and is paddling 2,000 km along the Columbia River to the ocean. The objective is to create a portrait of the river and its people. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Artist paddles through Revelstoke on way to ocean

Claire Dibble might be the first woman in recorded history to make the journey

An artist is paddling from her yard to the ocean in a homemade kayak.

“It feels so good to be outside, even in terrible weather,” said Claire Dibble on the banks of the Columbia River near the Big Eddy Bridge in Revelstoke. Revelstokians welcomed Dibble and went for a group swim.

She is following the Columbia River, from its source at Canal Flats to the sea at Astoria, Oregon. The journey is roughly 2,000 kilometres.

Dibble paddled through Revelstoke on July 26. She lives in Golden.

The objective is to create a portrait of the river and its people. As she paddles, Dibble is interviewing folks along the water, from fishermen to swimmers, hearing concerns on how the river is changing.

READ MORE: Artist to paddle length of Columbia River this summer

At its completion, Dibble hopes to create a body of work, with photographs to accompany.

Dibble met with Revelstokians on the bank of the Columbia River near the Big Eddy Bridge July 26. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

For the journey, Dibble decided to build her own kayak.

“I didn’t love the idea of buying a plastic boat. People talk about not using plastic straws and bags but like imagine how much plastic goes into a kayak. How many lifetimes of straws would that be?”

Although Dibble has little kayak building experience, her father is a career boat builder. He helped.

“Because of that, in a lot of ways, my dad is along with me on this trip.”

On average, Dibble paddles 20 km per day. Along the way, she stops for community paddles and school talks. She aims to end by October. She started on July 1.

In the last hundred years, the Columbia River has undergone vast changes. There are more than 60 dams in the Columbia River watershed, 14 of which are on the Columbia River itself.

“It’s a bit depressing,” said Dibble.

Dibble met with Revelstokians and they all went for a dip. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The source, near Canal Flats, was incredible she said. The Columbia Wetlands stretches from Canal Flats to Golden and is one of the longest undisturbed wetland ecosystems in North America. It’s also one of the few remaining intact portions of the Pacific Flyway for migrating birds.

“Then I got to my first reservoir [Kinbasket]. Honestly. It’s kind of a wasteland.”

The paddle from Golden to Revelstoke, across Kinbasket Lake and Lake Revelstoke, is the wildest section of the river. However, signs of humans are everywhere.

Cut stumps litter the bank of Kinbasket Lake. Dibble said she could hear erosion, as its steep banks are crumbling into the water.

“I could hear the sounds of logging the whole time.”

Dibble said we are all using products that contribute to the demand for logging and dams.

“It’s a reality that kind of sucks. None of us are above it.”

A group of people meets here each Friday year round and go for a swim. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

People along the river have many concerns said Dibble. From maintaining biodiversity in the wetlands by Canal Flats to erosion from motorboats and pollutants. A number of people have told her they want the salmon to return.

“That’s been a big one.”

Canada lost almost all its Columbia River salmon 70 years ago with the construction of the Grand Coulee Dam in Washington. The only Columbia River salmon reaching Canada is part of a sockeye run up the Okanagan River. The Grand Coulee dam cut off more than 1,000 km of salmon habitat in British Columbia.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Columbia River Treaty meeting brings local concerns to the forefront

Part of the ongoing renegotiations of the Columbia River Treaty may include the restoration of those fish stocks.

Agathe Bernard, a Revelstoke local, is planning to make a film about Dibble’s journey. The film will explore the disrupted landscapes and lives of the communities once situated on the river prior to dam development.

Bernard plans to soon launch a crowdfunding campaign to help finance the film but for now, if people are interested to make a donation they can via https:paypal.me/AgatheBernardStudios

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Dibble met with Revelstokians and they all went for a dip. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

A group of people meets here each Friday year round and go for a swim. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Dibble met with Revelstokians and they all went for a dip. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Previous story
Polar bears, sandflies: B.C. fugitives may be going on 5 days in Manitoba wilderness

Just Posted

Artist paddles through Revelstoke on way to ocean

Claire Dibble might be the first woman in recorded history to make the journey

Revelstoke roads and weather: rain

Amounts 10 to 15 mm

For Revelstoke: Less wildfires but more area burned this year compared to 2018

So far, 19 more hectares have burned

City of Revelstoke develops new three year Resort Development Strategy

It will allocate over 2.6 million in funding

Past, present and future of Tobacco Plains

Ktunaxa Nation elder reflects on granddaughter’s election, speaks to the future of band

RCMP search abandoned homes, work camps for B.C. murder suspects in Gillam, Man.

Military steps in to help Mounties with aerial search, while officers canvas homes in Gillam, Man.

Okanagan golfers victorious on home courses

Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour stops at Okanagan Golf Club and Predator Ridge

Tims’ upscale cafe luring millennials with nitro brews, Instagrammable doughnuts

This younger group wants customizable drinks, in-store technology such as charging stations

Powell scores 3 TDs as Roughriders trounce Lions 45-18

B.C. drops rematch with Saskatchewan, falls to 1-6

VIDEO: Inside Canada’s first dementia village, opening next month in B.C.

Founder Elroy Jespersen was delighted with the final results of a vision he had years ago for care

Polar bears, sandflies: B.C. fugitives may be going on 5 days in Manitoba wilderness

Police spotted a polar bear while searching the vast terrain of northern Manitoba for two Port Alberni men

Update: Wind pushes Richter Mountain wildfire back on itself in the Similkameen

Wildfire near Cawston is now an estimated 250 hectares

Celebration of life scheduled for B.C. wine industry pioneer

Harry McWatters died on July 24 at the age of 74, in the comfort of his own home in Summerland

Five survivors confirmed in float plane crash north of Port Hardy

Seair Seaplanes has confirmed that one of its float planes was in a ‘serious accident’ that left four dead

Most Read