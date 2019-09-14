Sister Speak was the last act for 2019 on Aug. 25. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Attendence at Summer Street Fest roughly same as 2018

The annual festival started in the 1990s

More than 28,000 people attended Summer Street Fest this year.

The event ran from June 29 until Aug. 25. The show with the highest recorded attendance was Maggie Davis & Katie Marti on Aug. 7 with an estimated attendance of more than 1,100.

Second highest was Maritime Kitchen Party on Aug. 12 at almost 900 attendees.

The festival began in the 1990s and for the past previous years, the city has provided $60,000 to the Revelstoke Arts Council to help pay for the event.

Funding was slightly different for this year as the Revelstoke Arts Council agreed to match the city’s contribution to the festival. Both the city and the arts council contributed $35,000 for a total of $70,000. However, $10,000 of that went to help fund the Performing Arts Centre.

Roughly 700 people listened to Sister Speak on Aug. 25. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Last year, almost 29,000 people attended Summer Street Fest, which was 45 per cent higher than 2017.

Miriam Manely, executive director of Revelstoke Arts Council, said the slight decrease might have been due to a rainy summer. This July and August, the Revelstoke airport received 121.3 mm of rain compared to 48.5 mm last year.

The festival saw 59 bands play 58 nights. Last year, 69 bands played 66 nights.

 

Attendence at Summer Street Fest roughly same as 2018

