The Highway 1 will be closed east of Revelstoke Dec. 21 from 4 a.m.-noon. (Emcon Services photo via Facebook)

Avalanche closure planned for Trans Canada Highway east of Revelstoke tomorrow morning

The highway will be closed 4 a.m.-noon Dec. 21

The Trans Canada Highway will be closed tomorrow (Dec. 21) morning from 4 a.m.-noon for avalanche control, between Revelstoke and Golden.

According to DriveBC the road will be closed the entire time.

The highway will also be closed east of Golden from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. for avalanche control work.

This closure comes on the heels of a winter storm in southern B.C.

READ MORE: Power outages west of Revelstoke as storm hammers area

DriveBC has an Emergency Message in effect for the region:

“Heavy snowfall is occurring and expected to continue through the day for many routes,” the message reads. “Consider alternate plans if traveling in south-west BC via Hwy 1, 3, 5, 5A, and 97C, and Hwy 1 east of Sicamous to Alberta and are asked to plan ahead.”

There is also a travel advisory in effect for the Trans Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass warning of significant accumulations of snow and possible delays due to weather and avalanche control.

Environment Canada is calling for continued snow overnight tonight and Saturday night with temperatures near zero degrees Celsius, with the storm breaking Saturday evening. They have forecasted clouds Dec. 22 with periods of snow overnight and sun Dec. 23 and 24.

In the last 48 hours, Revelstoke Mountain Resort has seen 46 cm of snow.

 

Most Read