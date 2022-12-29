Avalanche control closes Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

No detour is available at this time

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke is currently closed due to avalanche control operations in the area.

Work being done from the West Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park to the Hemlock Grove Boardwalk for a 32.6 km stretch of the highway will keep the road closed until approximately 11 a.m.

An avalanche warning is in effect for backcountry areas across B.C.’s Interior, effective till after New Years Day. The warning covers most of the province’s Columbia Mountains, Glacier and Mount Revelstoke National Parks and the Northern Rockies and also extends from the southern boundaries of the Purcell Wilderness Conservancy, Kokanee and Valhalla Provincial Parks and Williston Lake north of Pine Pass and Mackenize.

❄️⛔️ #BCHwy1 will be CLOSED for avalanche control work east of #Revelstoke from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM PST. ℹ️ For more info:https://t.co/hPq9vhWQKw pic.twitter.com/vj2FZ7nu8U — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 29, 2022

