Avalanche control on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 7. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Snow beginning overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11. Wind chill near minus 16.
Tomorrow: Snow. Amount 5 cm. High minus 5.
For more information see Environment Canada.
Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:00 am:
Highway 1
East to Golden: Compact snow and slipper sections.
West to Sicamous: Avalanche control work. Expect 20 mins delays until 2 p.m. Compact snow and slipper sections.
Highway 23
North: Compact snow. Slippery sections.
South: Compact snow. Slippery sections.
For more information see DriveBC.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:00 am:
New snow: 1 cm
Base depth: 230 cm
Season total: 676 cm
Temp on top of the Ripper: -13C
Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:
Issued Friday
“Watch for reactive slabs in wind-loaded areas.”
Alpine: Considerable
Treeline: Moderate
Below treeline: Moderate
For more information visit Parks Canada