Avalanche control on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Expect 20 minute delays at Three Valley Gap until 2 p.m.

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 7. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Snow beginning overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11. Wind chill near minus 16.

Tomorrow: Snow. Amount 5 cm. High minus 5.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:00 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Compact snow and slipper sections.

West to Sicamous: Avalanche control work. Expect 20 mins delays until 2 p.m. Compact snow and slipper sections.

Highway 23

North: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

South: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:00 am:

New snow: 1 cm

Base depth: 230 cm

Season total: 676 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -13C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Friday

“Watch for reactive slabs in wind-loaded areas.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Parks Canada

Avalanche control on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Expect 20 minute delays at Three Valley Gap until 2 p.m.

