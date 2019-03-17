Canadian Military members prepare a howitzer to blast an avalanche. (File photo)

Avalanche control work for Highway 1 this evening

The highway will be closed east of Golden at 4 p.m.

Right now Highway 23 is closed north of Mica Dam.

According to DriveBC it was closed early Sunday morning due to high avalanche hazard. It remains closed at the moment for snow deposit removal between Canoe St and the end of the highway.

Later today Highway 1 will also be closed for avalanche control work east of Golden from 4-6 p.m.

Expect delays 5 km east of Golden to 10 km west of the Yoho National Park boundary.

 

