Avalanche danger is considerable near Revelstoke

Avalanche Canada says avalanches are large and human triggering likely at all elevations

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Wet snow or rain ending early this afternoon then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers. Snow level rising to 900 metres this afternoon. Snowfall amount 2 cm. High plus 4. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy. Snow beginning in the morning. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 5 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Slippery sections.

West to Sicamous: Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Slippery sections.

South: Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

New snow: 2 cm

Base depth: 259 cm

Season total: 950 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -4C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Friday

“The Feb 22 Surface Hoar persistent weak layer (PWL) is becoming a low probability high consequence layer. Conservative route selection is a logical choice.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Parks Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Thursday

“It’s complicated: 1) fresh snow may disguise reactive wind slabs; 2) a widespread, touchy weak layer may just be waiting for a trigger; 3) clearing skies in the afternoon could ramp up reactivity. Avalanches have been large and human triggering remains likely at all elevations.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Considerable

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Thursday

“It’s complicated: 1) fresh snow may disguise reactive wind slabs; 2) a widespread, touchy weak layer may just be waiting for a trigger; 3) clearing skies in the afternoon could ramp up reactivity. Avalanches have been large and human triggering remains likely at all elevations.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Considerable

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

