David Sidoo, of Vancouver leaves following his federal court hearing Friday, March 15, 2019, in Boston. Sidoo pleaded not guilty to charges as part of a wide-ranging college admissions bribery scandal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via AP)

B.C. businessman to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scam

David Sidoo, a businessman from Vancouver had been scheduled to go on trial in January

A former Canadian Football League player will plead guilty to paying US$200,000 to have someone take a college entrance exam in place of his two sons as part of an admissions cheating scheme, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

David Sidoo, a businessman from Vancouver had been scheduled to go on trial in January alongside other prominent parents ensnared in the case, which has roiled the world of higher education.

He is now scheduled to plead guilty Friday in federal court in Boston to a mail and wire fraud conspiracy charge. An email was sent to his lawyer Wednesday seeking comment.

Prosecutors have agreed to recommend a sentence of 90 days in prison and a fine of $250,000, according to court documents.

Sidoo was among 15 wealthy parents still fighting the charges after their arrest last March in the sweeping scandal. Nearly two dozen other parents, including “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman, have already pleaded guilty.

ALSO READ: Vancouver businessman accused in U.S. college bribe scam takes leave as CEO

ALSO READ: B.C. businessman David Sidoo faces new allegations in college bribery scandal

Sidoo was accused of paying the admissions consultant at the centre of the scheme $200,000 to have someone pose as his sons using a fake ID to secure higher scores on their SATs. The same person also took a Canadian high school graduation exam in place of his older son, authorities said.

Sidoo played professional football for six years for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and B.C. Lions, according to his website. He was CEO of mining firm Advantage Lithium Corp. when he was arrested last year and was also a founding shareholder of an oil and gas company that was sold in 2010 for more than $600 million.

The test taker, Mark Riddell, has pleaded guilty and has been co-operating with investigators.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

college admission scandal

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Federal court approves $100M RCMP sexual harassment class-action lawsuit
Next story
Okanagan man starts petition to abolish paid parking at hospitals

Just Posted

Revelstoke City Council wants to protect Mt. Begbie

They have sent a letter encouraging the CSRD support their request

Trudeau promises $1 billion for COVID-19 research, resilience

Measures would make it easier for people to stay home if sick

Avalanche control closures near Rogers Pass

Individual closures of two hours until 3 p.m.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort crowns new king and queen of the mountain

It was the third year of the event

Highway 1 to close both sides of Revelstoke for avalanche control

The control work is planned for Mar. 11

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en pipeline supporters feel shut out of talks, ministers told

Hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en nation in northern B.C. oppose the route the pipeline would take

Vernon Winter Carnival announces Wild West theme

Carnival of the Wild West will be the theme for the 61st annual Winter Carnival

RCMP respond to multiple vehicle collisions near Salmon Arm

Traffic on Highway 1 may be disrupted March 11 as crews recover a crashed semi

B.C. teacher gets lifetime ban for sending sexual messages to Grade 7, 8 students

Taylor Arthur Attrill never allowed to be a teacher in B.C. again

Letter: Filthy treatment of public toilets perplexing

Writer lifts the lid on unsanitary use of public facilities

B.C. businessman to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scam

David Sidoo, a businessman from Vancouver had been scheduled to go on trial in January

Okanagan man starts petition to abolish paid parking at hospitals

Brent Donesley thinks paying for parking at hospitals is an “absolutely disgraceful cash grab”

Kelowna student drives electric vehicle to Ontario for climate change awareness

Owen Clarke expects the journey to take up to six days round trip

World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

More than 100,000 people have been infected

Most Read