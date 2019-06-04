A Pride flag hanging from the Ladner United Church was vandalized Sunday. (Ladner United Church)

B.C. church leader ‘shocked’ after Pride flag vandalized

Ladner United Church says police are investigating the crime

A Ladner church is upset but vowing not to back down after their Pride flag was vandalized Sunday.

On their Facebook page, the Ladner United Church said they were “disappointed and frustrated to share that our #Pride flag at Ladner United Church was intentionally vandalized last night.”

The flag was vandalized on the first ever nation United Church of Canada Pride Sunday.

“Our Pride flag was defaced Sunday night by spray paint,” Ladner United Church chair Ryan Hall said in a video.

Hall said he was “shocked” when he found out about the vandalism.

“I didn’t think something like that would happen in this community,” said Hall, who moved to Ladner three years ago.

Hall said that while the police investigate, the flag will remain up at the church. He put up the video so people knew this “was not what we want. This was a criminal act.”

“Everyone here is accepted and is welcome.”

READ ALSO: White Rock Pride Society files human rights complaint against Catholic church

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Save-On-Foods Share it Forward coming June 13-19

Just Posted

Save-On-Foods Share it Forward coming June 13-19

This time of year marks a critical time for Community Connections Food… Continue reading

High 25 expected in Revelstoke today

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC: Highway 1 east: Paving operations between… Continue reading

The artist behind Revelstoke’s newest sculpture

Rabi’a Art is based in Winlaw, B.C.

Columbia invasive species society doesn’t want American bullfrogs on the loose

CSISS tells pet owners to ‘re-home, don’t release bullfrogs’

Revelstoke’s 10th Annual Car Show shines again

Tyler Jay Special to the Review It was perfect weather last weekend… Continue reading

Hatred of women creeping into public debate, Trudeau tells equality conference

Women Deliver is a global advocate for gender equality and the health, rights and well-being of girls and women

B.C. church leader ‘shocked’ after Pride flag vandalized

Ladner United Church says police are investigating the crime

Young moose wanders through neighbourhood in Canoe

Photographer Kristall Burgess captured the animal strolling up her street.

Garbage habituated bear euthanized in North Okanagan

Three residents were handed violation tickets for not protecting their property from bears

Crews battle human-caused wildfire on Squilax Mountain in Shuswap

BC Wildfire Service says blaze can be seen from Highway 1

Okanagan man retrieves stolen wheels from homeless camp

A man with a shopping cart took the tires and rims off the Jeep in plain daylight

B.C. man facing $18,000 fine after smuggling 19 turtles into Canada

Six of those turtle species are considered endangered

Two hectare wildfire sparks near Kamloops

BC Wildfire crews are on scene of a blaze near Stump Lake

Canada Day celebrations could be downsized in Victoria due to policing costs

Victoria Police Department requests cash to cover Canada Day celebrations, other big events

Most Read