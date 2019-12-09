The B.C. Coroner’s Service is hoping someone will identify a man found dead in the Peace region. He was wearing size 11 Nike Air Max running shoes. (B.C. Coroner’s Service)

B.C. coroner asking for help identifying man found dead in Peace region

The B.C. Coroner’s Service is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man found dead in the Peace region early last month.

In a Monday morning news release, the agency said it was having trouble identifying a man found in a farmer’s field 10 kilometres northeast of Moberly Lake on Nov. 1.

Mounties have deemed the man’s death not suspicious and believe he died earlier this year.

The coroner believes the man under the age of 40 when he died. At the time of death he was wearing a camouflage-style shirt, blue True Religion-brand jeans and size 11 Nike Air Max running shoes.

The agency is asking anyone who may be able to identify the man to call the Fort St. John RCMP at 250 787-8140, or the B.C. Coroners Service’s at 1-877-660-5077 or by email at bccs.siu@gov.bc.ca.

