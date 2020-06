Transportation ministry said fees were lowered to help taxi operators amid pandemic

FILE – Taxi drivers wait in traffic in downtown Vancouver, on Thursday January 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Taxi and limousine operators will pay $50 less per year to keep each vehicle on the road, according to the B.C. government.

On Monday (June 29), the transportation ministry said the annual licence renewal fee would be cut from $100 for each vehicle, with no overall vehicle cap, to $50 per vehicle with an annual cap of $5,000.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirustaxi