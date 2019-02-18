Greg Smith poses with his sons Alex (left) and Carter. The Smiths are launching a new peer-to-peer trunk-sharing system in B.C. and beyond. (Greg Smith Photo)

B.C. father and sons launch new trunk-sharing system, ‘Trunkit’

Smiths say peer-to-peer shipping service offers an affordable, green alternative

A father-sons trio is hoping their new trunk-sharing service will become the Airbnb of shipping.

Greg Smith and his teenage sons Carter and Alex of Pitt Meadows are calling people to sign up for Trunkit, their new peer-to-peer shipping service.

“People in Prince George and (Penticton) just can’t get stuff around,” Smith told the Western News. “We’re just trying to let everybody know that, ‘Hey, your delivery needs are solved.’

“Those that need to get stuff places and those that are driving all over the place paying $1.30 for fuel, well, we’re going to offset that for you very soon.”

Related: New courier company rises out of Greyhound shutdown

In a nutshell, Trunkit is a new website where drivers can post trips they’re planning to take with an empty trunk. Other users who have something to ship can agree on a price with the driver, pay, and use a chat service to sort out the pickup and delivery details.

“There’ll be user reviews just like Airbnb” so people know who they are dealing with, said Smith, who is a police officer in New Westminster.

Other optional levels of verification will include profiles with names, photos and driver’s licenses.

When it comes to what to charge, Trunkit will calculate a suggested price based on the size of the item and vehicle, cost of gas, and number of kilometres. (However, Smith said, drivers can try to charge whatever they want.)

Smith said Trunkit will also facilitate payments.

“We hold the money until the trip is delivered and then we pay,” said Smith. “So there’s some security with that.”

For facilitating these things, Smith said Trunkit takes 15 per cent of the agreed-upon price of the trip and the driver gets the rest.

He said the idea came when his family was trying to move a couch from Vancouver to Vernon a couple years ago.

“The couch wasn’t worth much, so we needed to try and find a way to get it up there and we couldn’t,” Smith said. “You’re not going to go Purolator or anything else way over the value of the actual couch.”

Weeks later Smith and sons drove the couch up to Vernon themselves and couldn’t help but notice all of the empty trunks along way.

“We thought, ‘There’s got to be a way to find out who is going this way,’” Smith said. “So, the idea was born.”

They approached Vancouver-based web designer Evilnut and after about a year of development, the site is now ready to go.

Related: Greyhound officially ends service in B.C.

The site has registered about 100 people so far, after publishing posts in Facebook groups for communities such as Osoyoos, Oliver and Penticton.

However, this week Trunkit will be uploading an instructional video to its website and has a contract with Daily Hive to start releasing video advertisements on a wider scale.

Since Trunkit is still working on insurance options, Smith recommended that early-adopters start by using the service for smaller items.

“We’re getting an insurance rider that’s developed specifically for Trunkit,” he said. “But we’re still in the works with that.

“Right now Trunkit would be more for the couch that’s not worth a lot of money or a bag of clothes, a box of gifts.”

Along with adding insurance options, Smith said they have plans to expand across Canada and down into the U.S., and to develop an app if the service takes off.

He said his sons are “very excited to see Trunkit work.”

Sons Carter (16) and Alex (14) have accompanied Smith to virtually every meeting, from business lunches with website developers to contract negotiations with advertising executives.

“Part of this for me is for them to understand how to talk to adults and go to meetings and interact rather than just through texting and stuff like that, but to actually go and have a productive meeting and learn about the world of business,” Smith said.

“It was them and I that came up with this, so we do it as a team. We’re all the founders, all three of us,” he added. “Everything that I do, they do with me.”


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Previous story
Poverty coalition has high hopes for B.C. poverty reduction strategy
Next story
Every life matters: the world needs more compassion and empathy

Just Posted

Glimpses of our past for Feb. 20

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, Feb. 24, 1894 A concert entertainment was… Continue reading

Stoked on Science: Deep in the Polar Vortex

Jade Harvey Special to the Review Sounds like science fiction doesn’t it?… Continue reading

Upcoming Revelstoke community events for Feb. 20-27

To have your event featured in this story submit the details to… Continue reading

Steski: NDP supports nation-wide pharmacare system

Earlier this month, the federal NDP began to outline their plan to… Continue reading

Family Day move a welcome change: poll

Okanagan readers voted that the new date for Family Day in B.C. is a positive change

Trudeau’s principal secretary, Gerald Butts, resigns amid SNC-Lavalin furor

Butts categorically denies the accusation that he or anyone else in the PMO improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

B.C. father and sons launch new trunk-sharing system, ‘Trunkit’

Smiths say peer-to-peer shipping service offers an affordable, green alternative

Lost a ring? This B.C. man will find it for you

Chris Turner founded The Ring Finders, an international directory of metal detector hobbyists

Salmon Arm’s Laura Hall on bronze-winning skating squad

Hall’s team placed third in long track team pursuit at the Canada Winter Games

Poverty coalition has high hopes for B.C. poverty reduction strategy

Funding allocation expected to be released with 2019 budget

‘How did we get here?’: B.C. mom of transplant recipient worries about measles outbreaks

Addison, 7, cannot get a live vaccine because she has a heart transplant

Review: Joie de Vivre a celebration of homegrown talent

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra concert featured Ernst Schneider

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh calls for public inquiry over SNC-Lavalin questions

Vancouver member of Parliament Jody Wilson-Raybould resigned from cabinet last week

Canadian airlines waiting for guidance from Ottawa over X gender option

Major U.S. airlines said they will change their process so passengers can identify themselves along non-binary lines

Most Read