B.C. Ferries will start taking debit payment at ticket booths later this month. (Black Press file photo)

B.C. Ferries will start taking debit at ticket booths this month

PIN pads will allow for tap payments

Ferry passengers will soon have another payment option at ticket booths. B.C. Ferries advised today that debit PIN pads are being added to ticket booths on all routes this month.

The ferry corporation says tap-and-pay capability for both credit and debit cards will be available, which it says will speed up the ticketing process on transactions under the $100 tap limit. Debit payment will be accepted both at vehicle ticketing booths and at foot passenger ticketing areas.

“B.C. Ferries’ customers have been asking for the use of debit as a form of payment, and the company is now able to provide the option,” B.C. Ferries noted in the release.

The installation of the PIN pads is already underway and expected to be completed this spring. B.C. Ferries says some of the minor terminals will see the new upgrades first, with the major routes between Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver getting debit “towards the end of March.”

