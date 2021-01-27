British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,” urges Dr. Henry

Marking the one-year anniversary of the first case discovered in the province, B.C. reported 485 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The situation in long-term care has compounded with a new outbreak at Glenwood Seniors Community in Chilliwack, the Fraser Health region, said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

There were also four deaths reported, with 303 people in hospital, 74 in intensive care.

Of the new cases, 210 were discovered in the Fraser Health region, which has seen a significant decline in infections in the past few weeks. There were 115 new cases in the Vancouver Coastal region, 83 in Interior Health, 32 in Northern Health and 45 on Vancouver Island.

Like other provinces, B.C. is running low on vaccine as Pfizer expands its production facility in Belgium.

“These days – when COVID-19 vaccinations are starting, but for most of us are still weeks or months away – the actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus in its tracks,” Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement Jan. 27.

To date, 124,365 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., 4,160 of which are second doses.

RELATED: COVID-19 quarantine not an option for B.C., John Horgan says

RELATED: 2nd COVID vaccine doses on hold as B.C. delivery delayed again


Coronavirus

Driver crashes vehicle twice in one day near Princeton

Kevin Dorrius, general manager at Community Futures Revelstoke, presents Revelstoke local Jane McNab with the Volunteer of the Year Award for Revelstoke. (Submitted)
Community Futures planning September conference

Final decisions will be made in July depending on the state of the pandemic and vaccinations

A pair of Okanagan Regional Library reference librarians have created a podcast called Hard Cover that takes a zany but informative look at books, libraries and librarians. (File photo)
Okanagan reference librarians produce quirky podcast

Davin Helkenberg and Peter Critchley are behind Hard Cover

A view of the Jordan River from the trail in the area, during the summer. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
City supports Crown Land application to improve Jordan River trail

The Alpine Club of Canada has applied to maintain and upgrade the trail

A sign indicating a COVID-19 testing site is displayed inside a parking garage in West Nyack, N.Y., Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. The site was only open to students and staff of Rockland County schools in an effort to test enough people to keep the schools open for in-person learning. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
4 more deaths, 54 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

This brings the total to 66 deaths in the region

The Revelstoke Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop donated items to the Hospice Society’s care cart. (Submitted/Hospice Society)
Hospice Society thanks contributors to Hospice on Wheels cart

When volunteers couldn’t visit the society introduced a care cart

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Driver crashes vehicle twice in one day near Princeton

A 29-year-old Abbotsford woman twice crashed her car near Princeton on Saturday,… Continue reading

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week file photo)
COVID-19 outbreak at Kamloops hospital grows to 66 cases

A majority of cases remain among staff at Royal Inland Hospital

(Jason Christopher/Facebook)
VIDEO: Prince George RCMP looking for driver after ‘dangerous’ stunt at high school

Viral video has been viewed more than 130,000 times

Kamloops RCMP covered the animal with a blanket and dragged it out of the home on a carpet. (Kamloops This Week)
Oh ‘deer’: Bambi breaks into Kamloops home

A deer got trapped into a Kamloops home and had to be escorted out by RCMP

Lesley Lutes, UBCO professor of psychology and director of the Centre for Obesity and Well-being Research Excellence. (Submitted)
UBCO psychologist part of Bell Let’s Talk virtual panel tonight at 6 p.m.

Panel will talk about coping under the stress of this pandemic

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Vaseux Lake in winter. (Facebook)
Dogs rescued after falling through Okanagan Lake

Good Samaritans saved the trapped dogs

A Cougar was caught on camera at a Coldstream Estates residence early Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (Brad Thomas photo)
VIDEO: Cougar caught on camera in Coldstream

A Coldstream Estates resident captured early-morning footage Wednesday

