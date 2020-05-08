Courthouse in Victoria is one of the regional courts hearing criminal cases. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. joins national effort to deal with COVID-19 court backups

Most B.C. courts suspended operations in March

B.C. Attorney General David Eby has been appointed to a federal committee chaired by Chief Justice of Canada Richard Wagner to make a path out of the suspension of courtroom proceedings due to COVID-19.

“The committee will focus primarily on the immediate need to restore and stabilize court operations, including the resumption of in-person judicial processes and hearings,” Eby’s ministry said in a statement May 8.

For civil and family court cases, limitation periods were suspended March 27 for Provincial Court, B.C. Supreme Court and B.C. Court of Appeal actions. Provincial court updated its directive April 28, saying people are “strongly discouraged” from attending courthouses in person, with proceedings by audio or videoconference.

RELATED: Civil court time limitations suspended in COVID-19

RELATED: Video hearings in demand for courts, David Eby says

Provincial courts are now dealing with urgent child protection cases and criminal trials and bail hearings for people in custody, public health and safety matters, and other cases determined by judges.

For criminal cases, the province established regional courts in Surrey, Kelowna, Prince George, Vancouver and Victoria.

Eby told The Canadian Press April 24 that video conferencing systems are being put into use for Court of Appeal hearings, and a judicial inquiry into money laundering due to start this year.

Eby has appointed two advisory bodies for the provincial court system, one chaired by former deputy attorney general Allan Seckel that includes former Supreme Court of Canada chief justice Beverley McLachlin.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Commercial trucks rerouted to alternate detour during Revelstoke roundabout construction
Next story
BCHydro starting slope stabilization work near Revelstoke Dam May 10

Just Posted

BCHydro starting slope stabilization work near Revelstoke Dam May 10

Highway 23 North will be down to single-lane alternating traffic

Commercial trucks rerouted to alternate detour during Revelstoke roundabout construction

Trucks headed to Downie Timber will no longer follow the same detour

Video: Revelstoke Dam spillway spectacle

BC Hydro said the recent spillway release was the first for this year

President of Revelstoke Rod and Gun Club reacts to federal gun ban

‘We worry the ban could lead to other freedoms being taken away’

Revelstoke RCMP need public’s help regarding graffiti

Incident occurred at Centennial Park

COVID-19 wage subsidy program extended as pandemic pushes millions out of workforce

Economists on average had expected the loss of four million jobs and an unemployment rate of 18 per cent

Salmon River flood watch in Shuswap causing less consternation than previous years

High stream flow advisory currently, high temperatures and heavy rains would create threat

Funds authorized for boat dock in Kaleden

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen approves $60,000 for project

LETTER: Reflecting on historic world events

Summerland man recalls May events during Second World War

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

B.C. joins national effort to deal with COVID-19 court backups

Most B.C. courts suspended operations in March

Parade in Summerland neighbourhood honours essential services workers

Residents, including a youth band, cheer for those on front lines during COVID-19 pandemic

Shuswap resident shares tales from career as pilot, air traffic controller

Jim Hall releases Tower Tales, an autobiographical flight spanning 27 years

Thefts from Vernon vehicles up 36%

First-quarter RCMP report shows 185 vehicles stolen from in city limits

Most Read