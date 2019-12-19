B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains (Black Press Media)

B.C. labour minister ‘disappointed’ as talks collapse again in forestry strike

Western Forest Products says no future mediation dates are scheduled

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains is not ready to step into a long-running strike at Western Forest Products but he says he’s willing to meet with both sides.

Bains made the comment Wednesday, one day after the company announced that a round of talks with United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 had collapsed and negotiations had reached an impasse.

In a statement on its website, Western Forest Products says no future mediation dates are scheduled.

Bains says failure of the latest mediated session is disappointing and he’s arranging to meet with the company and the union to discuss how to find a solution.

About 3,000 Western Forest Products employees on Vancouver Island have been on strike since July 1.

ALSO READ: Facebook group donates food to striking North Island forestry workers

A union statement posted on Facebook says shift schedules and concession demands remain key issues, and union officials intend to hold closed-door sessions with members in five cities over the coming days to discuss the situation.

Speaking at the legislature, Bains echoed comments made last week by Premier John Horgan that a negotiated collective agreement is the best way to resolve the strike.

“I will be clear to both parties that this dispute is placing an unacceptable burden on coastal forestry communities, and I will strongly recommend to both that they return to the table and get a deal done,” Bains said. (The Canadian Press, CTV)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Environment Canada issues snowfall warning and highway alerts across Okanagan
Next story
McConnell blasts House impeachment, pledges Senate action

Just Posted

High avalanche risk forecasted for B.C interior

Winter storm warning in effect

Winter storm warning: up to 60 cm expected near Revelstoke

DriveBC warns of hazardous driving conditions

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning and highway alerts across Okanagan

As much as 30 to 60 cm of snow is expected by Friday afternoon

Friends mourn passing of Kelowna resident who died in car crash near Revelstoke

The 52-year-old died when his sedan hit a semi truck along Highway 1 on Monday afternoon

Host families needed for incoming Japanese students in Revelstoke

Exchange students visit each year

McConnell blasts House impeachment, pledges Senate action

House impeached Trump on two charges—abusing his power and obstructing Congress—stemming from his pressure on Ukraine

Whitecaps release report into harassment, bullying complaints against coach by female players

Alleged incidents included rubbing a player’s thigh, sending players sexual text messages, making lewd comments

Victoria father who murdered his two daughters to be sentenced today

Andrew Berry murdered Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, on Christmas Day 2017

It’s getting tougher in Salmon Arm to be a person with no housing

Frigid temperatures, no warm place to go, colder attitudes taking their toll, say couple

1.7 million fish released into Thompson, Okangan and Shuswap lakes

Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. releases 2019 year-end report

Shotguns stolen in break-in at Salmon Arm sporting goods store

Thieves were reported to be in and out of the store in 90 seconds

Canadians won’t be able to see U.S.-based Super Bowl ads, Supreme Court rules

Bell said the regulator’s decision cost it viewers and millions of dollars in revenue

Legalizing hard drugs not a ‘panacea’ to opioids crisis, Trudeau says

Besides the thousands who have died, thousands more have been hospitalized or treated by paramedics

B.C. labour minister ‘disappointed’ as talks collapse again in forestry strike

Western Forest Products says no future mediation dates are scheduled

Most Read