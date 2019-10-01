Kamloops lawyer Don Campbell. (Kamloops This Week file)

B.C. lawyer, killed while skydiving, remembered for helping most vulnerable

Lawyers, judges, sheriffs and others gather in Kamloops courtroom to honour Don Campbell

Members of the legal community in Kamloops, B.C., gathered for a moment of silence to remember a lawyer killed while skydiving.

Defence lawyer Jay Michi says about 100 people, including judges, sheriffs and members of the Crown office, gathered in a courtroom of the Kamloops Law Courts on Monday for a moment of silence to honour Don Campbell.

The criminal and defence lawyer had practised law for more than 30 years, mostly in Kamloops, and had also worked as duty counsel and in legal aid.

Michi says Campbell had clients who were experiencing homelessness, addiction and mental health issues and was able to work with those who could not deal with other lawyers.

A statement from the Kamloops Skydivers Sport Parachute Club says an experienced skydiver had “an unknown issue landing his parachute” during a jump Saturday near the Kamloops airport.

The manager of the club says the cause of the incident is still unknown and the RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating.

Campbell had an ability to connect with people, said Michi.

READ MORE: B.C. man dies in paragliding accident on Mount Kilimanjaro

“No one person is going to be able to step into Don’s shoes,” he said.

“As much as we are broken up here in the courthouse, our thoughts are with Campbell’s wife and daughters and grandkids, going through so much grief right now.” (CHNL, The Canadian Press)

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Injured woman rescued from B.C. trail after group leaves her behind
Next story
PHOTOS: Trailer likely saved Alberta man’s life in eight-vehicle highway crash

Just Posted

Politically Incorrect: UBCM-Policy or party time for mayors and councillors?

Tim Palmer Special to the Review Last week hundreds of municipal politicians… Continue reading

Toronto-based band AVATAAR playing Revelstoke Jazz Club Friday

The event is at the Selkirk Room at the Regent Hotel at 7 p.m.

Parking and accessible trails at bouldering site on Westside Rd.

Revelstoke Climbers Access Society and community partners hard at work at new recreation site

Revelstoke volunteers serve 24,000 breakfasts in schools

More hands needed for the program

PROFILE: Stewart running for People’s Party of Canada in Kootenay-Columbia

New conservative-leaning party wants to cut immigration, slash foreign aid funding

PHOTOS: Trailer likely saved Alberta man’s life in eight-vehicle highway crash

Collision on Highway 11 tied up traffic for hours

Finalized ballot for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola will have six names

Marijuana Party candidate withdraws; Libertarian Party of Canada candidate added to list

VIDEO: Driver’s rail crossing stunt caught on camera during Railway Safety Week

Failing to stop at a railway crossing can net you a $109 fine

Judge ‘bewildered’ that escaped Vancouver Island inmate was in a minimum security prison

Zachary Armitage, 30, pleaded guilty to escape from lawful custody and awaits sentencing

B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Woman had both hands on the wheel and was not using her phone

B.C. man with 68 driving-related convictions, declining health sentenced to house arrest

Roy Richard Henry currently undergoing chemotherapy for brain tumour, sentenced to CSO

Update: Smoke continues to spew from Peachland house fire

Emergency crews are responding to house fire on Brent Road off of Highway 97

Injured woman rescued from B.C. trail after group leaves her behind

North Shore Rescue in Vancouver says it is ‘extremely concerning’

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates discuss climate change

Forum in Keremeos addressed environmental issues

Most Read