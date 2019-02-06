B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson with Nanaimo by-election candidate Tony Harris, Jan. 12, 2019. (Karl Yu/Black Press)

B.C. Liberal party launches online candidate recruitment drive

Leader Andrew Wilkinson said the party is shifting into a period of renewal after losing Nanaimo byelection

The B.C. Liberal party is searching for new candidates using a website to recruit political hopefuls, including those from under-represented parts of the population in the legislature.

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson said last week the party was shifting into a period of renewal after losing the Nanaimo byelection.

He said at least three members of the Liberal caucus will be announcing they won’t be running in the next provincial election.

READ MORE: Post-Nanaimo, Andrew Wilkinson talks B.C. Liberal renewal

Wilkinson says in a news release on Wednesday that the party is looking for people from all backgrounds and walks of life.

The party says it will be focusing its nomination efforts in ridings that aren’t held by the Liberals, although it already has more than 87 interested potential candidates in every region in the province.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Impact of ice sheet retreat on Canadian weather being underestimated: study
Next story
Lake Country farm uses 7 million worker worms to create fertilizer

Just Posted

Revelstoke distillery smashes national competition

Every spirit submitted by Monashee Spirits won, including Canadian Artisan Spirit of the Year

Editorial Cartoon for Feb. 6

By Rob Buchanan… Continue reading

New crack in hillside delays Highway 97 reopening

Highway was expected to reopen Wednesday

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Feb. 6

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, Feb. 10, 1894 The Chinese community celebrated… Continue reading

Columbia Basin Trust announce board changes

Columbia Basin Trust is announcing changes to its Board of Directors. Rick… Continue reading

‘Sesame Street’ celebrates 50th anniversary

New primetime TV episode, several other campaigns to ring in its Golden anniversary

Homeless tenters must move to make way for Trans-Canada Highway project

Cold snap in Shuswap prompts volunteers to find help for those moving or trying to survive outside

Dog killed by three wolves near Prince Rupert

B.C. Conservation Officers urging caution after incident in Port Edward

Wild hockey brawl leads to suspensions of 15 players, both head coaches

Members of the Acadia Axemen and St. Francis Xavier X-Men fought during a game in Wolfville, N.S.

Paul Dewar, former NDP foreign-affairs critic, dies of cancer

Dewar was 56-years-old

Mother and daughter separated by road closure

Five-minute drive now three to four hour trek as a result of rock slide north of Summerland

ICBC lowball injury offers aren’t driving up court costs, ministry says

B.C. auto insurance monopoly struggling with rising legal, settlement costs

‘Canada’s newest iconic landmark’ proposed to spiral skyward in Squamish

Pending approvals, the structure would be the first of its kind in North America

B.C. political parties profiling with voters’ personal information

Consent needed for social media ‘scraping,’ privacy commissioner says

Most Read