B.C. lumber company loses in bid to have human-rights complaint tossed

Ewa Derek filed a complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal against a Merritt-based company

  • Nov. 29, 2018 1:05 p.m.
  • News

—Kamloops this Week

A Merritt-based lumber company has failed in its bid to have a human-rights complaint against it dismissed.

Ewa Derek filed a complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal, alleging Aspen Planers management minimized her workplace injuries and called her a “drama queen” before she was fired.

She claims discrimination led to her losing her job last year.

Derek had been employed by Aspen Planers as one of six part-time caregivers tasked with providing around-the-clock care to someone described as a client of the company.

RELATED: DNA test leads to charge in Kamloops cold case

According to Derek, she was bitten by one of the client’s dogs in 2017 and subsequently told her supervisor the incident heightened her anxiety. Derek alleges the supervisor told her she was “overreacting and called her a “drama queen” when she reported the incident to a bylaw officer.

Two months later, Derek injured her finger at work while attempting to fix a chair. She went on sick leave following the incident, which required treatment at a hospital and dressings applied by a doctor.

According to Derek, her boss minimized the injury, saying, “What’s the big deal? I cut myself and put a bandage on it and moved on.”

RELATED: Former Shuswap hockey player goes free after third assault conviction

Derek alleges Aspen hired a full-time replacement for her position while she was off work and fired her on May 23, 2017, two days before she planned to return to the job.

Aspen Planers filed an application to dismiss Derek’s claim without a full hearing, but it was denied.

A date for the hearing has not been set.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadians believe physical inactivity is nearly as bad as smoking: study
Next story
Making B.C.’s inexperienced drivers smarter than their phones

Just Posted

The Alpine Club of Canada establishes a new section in Revelstoke

The Columbia Mountains section aims to have backpacking, hiking, climbing, and mountain biking trips

New chain-up regulations for commercial vehicles

The new rules come into effect today provincewide

Volunteers recognized with Spirit of Revelstoke awards

The ceremony ran along side the annual volunteer fair

Phillip recognized with honorary degree

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip was awarded an honorary degree from the University of British Columbia

City council approves 10 per cent water and sewer fees increase

Water fees for the Illecillewaet water project and sewer fees for reserves for future projects

VIDEO: Netflix Canada plans biggest price hike yet as rivals step up

Netflix’s standard plan will now cost $3 more — or $13.99 a month

B.C. drug users fight stigma through new video series

The multi-part series from ANKORS is meant to align with the goals of the Nelson Fentanyl Task Force

VIDEO: High security at Chinese VIP gambler’s rural Fraser Valley compound

Reportedly millions of dollars worth of luxury vehicles, art and weapons at 11-acre property

Canadian Premier League signs first 10 players

Players include B.C. player Kadin Chung, going to Vancouver Island

Cannabis may be legal across Canada, but is it publicly accepted in B.C.?

Local cannabis user speaks out about the lingering stigma surrounding cannabis

B.C. family warns of Tide pod dangers after toddler’s near-brush with death

Kayla White said her toddler reached inside the family’s front-loading laundry machine and bit into a Tide pod

Making B.C.’s inexperienced drivers smarter than their phones

ICBC expands ‘telematics’ pilot to track speeding, hard braking, distraction

B.C. lumber company loses in bid to have human-rights complaint tossed

Ewa Derek filed a complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal against a Merritt-based company

Quaaout/Talking Rock wins national tourism award

Quaaout, near Chase, was created and is owned by the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band

Most Read