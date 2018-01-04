A Nanaimo man will spend two years behind bars after admitting to illegally making or having explosives. (NEWS BULLETIN file photo)

B.C. man sentenced to two years following explosives charge

Hamzah Subhan Khan was arrested in 2015 after special forces investigation

A Nanaimo man will spend two years behind bars for illegally making or having explosives.

Hamzah Subhan Khan, 27, who had pleaded guilty, was sentenced on Thursday in Nanaimo to two years in a federal penitentiary. Khan also pleaded guilty to possessing a controlled substance with the intent of trafficking.

In addition to the prison sentence, Khan was ordered to submit his DNA and has a lifetime firearm ban.

Khan originally faced one charge of intending to cause an explosion resulting in harm, but elected to plead guilty to the lesser charge of making or possessing explosives. Nine other charges against Khan, including two counts of unauthorized use of a credit card, were dropped.

According to court documents, Khan either illegally made or possessed explosives sometime between October 2014 and January 2015.

Khan was arrested in 2015 following an investigation by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. His prison sentence comes after he was given 18 months’ probation last month for his involvement in a fight at a Nanaimo restaurant in December 2015.


nicholas.pescod@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Penticton men successfully reach Kilimanjaro summit
Next story
Two B.C. cities soldier on with decades-old ban on self-serve gas pumps

Just Posted

Revelstoke’s first baby of 2018 is a boy

Magnus Duddy was born on Jan. 2 at Queen Victoria Hospital

Wayne’s World

A systematic attack on pensions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hits the slopes in Golden

Family had spent a few days in Revelstoke

Grizzlies clip Eagles’ wings

Revelstoke beats Sicamous 7-0 at home to stay at the top of the division

Five Grizzlies named to KIJHL Top Prospects Showcase

McGarva, Cadden, Nelson, Flann and Parent to represent Okanagan Conference

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

Scholarship set up to honour the lives of Chloe and Aubrey Berry

Donations to support scholarships at Christ Church Cathedral School

B.C. gas prices to hit highest levels in years: GasBuddy forecast

In 2018, Vancouver is forecast to see the highest peak prices at $1.52 per litre

Skiers trigger avalanche near Fernie

Fernie Search and Rescue extricate skiers injured by size two avalanche

Still time to recycle your Christmas tree

Columbia Shuswap Regional District offers free program through Jan. 15.

B.C. man sentenced to two years following explosives charge

Hamzah Subhan Khan was arrested in 2015 after special forces investigation

UPDATE: Freezing rain to hit Okanagan, Coquihalla

Freezing rain has begun in the South Okanagan and on the Coquihalla and Highway 3

Feeling stressed? New study says sniffing your partner’s shirt might help

Study found that women feel calmer after being exposed to their male partner’s scent

Sen. Lynn Beyak removed from Tory caucus over ‘racist’ post on website

Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer made the announcement Thursday

Most Read