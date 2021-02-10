South Surrey resident John Kageorge describes this small tent city that sprang up on the U.S. side of Peace Arch Park last summer as a ‘typical weekend.’ RCMP confirm they have stepped up enforcement along the portion of the international boundary where Canadians have been free to come and go across a narrow ditch while the border remains closed to non-essential travel. (John Kageorge file photo)

South Surrey resident John Kageorge describes this small tent city that sprang up on the U.S. side of Peace Arch Park last summer as a ‘typical weekend.’ RCMP confirm they have stepped up enforcement along the portion of the international boundary where Canadians have been free to come and go across a narrow ditch while the border remains closed to non-essential travel. (John Kageorge file photo)

B.C. MLAs call on premier to ask U.S. to shut down Peace Arch Park

More than 75 tents pitched at park over weekend

After South Surrey residents counted more than 75 tents pitched in Peace Arch Park last weekend, and with even more expected this Sunday – Valentine’s Day – South Surrey and White Rock MLAs are calling on the premier to work with the governor of Washington State to close the American side of the park.

The Canadian side of the park has been closed as a safety measure to prevent large gatherings in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic declaration in March. But the State Park, on the U.S. side, has remained open through the summer, fall and winter, providing a daily site for wedding parties, family reunions and celebrations of all kinds. The U.S. State Park closes in the evening.

RELATED: Canadian-U.S. couple embrace only option to meet – Peace Arch Park

While the park is one of the only places in the country where Canadians can freely mingle with Americans without technically crossing the border, the American park has been a point of frustration for South Surrey neighbours for months. Visiting the park as a Canadian is considered by many to be a loophole.

Surrey South MLA Stephanie Cadieux and Surrey-White Rock MLA Trevor Halford, both members of the BC Liberals, jointly signed a letter to BC Premier John Horgan asking him to “call on” Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee to close the American side of Peace Arch Park until it is deemed safe for non-essential cross border travel.

“Countless constituents who live close to the border have contacted our offices commenting that they feel unsafe. They are concerned with the increase of Canadian visitors to the park who are returning to our province without being force to quarantine,” the MLAs wrote to the premier.

“Currently, Washington State officials have not shown any willingness to close the American side of the park to help limit the number of people who gather.”

Halford told Peace Arch News that he expects activity in the park to pick up come Valentines Day.

RELATED: ‘It looked like Woodstock’: More than 85 tents pitched in Peace Arch Park

“At a time when COVID-19 variants could spread quickly, it’s more critical than ever to take action to protect our communities,” Halford said in a release.

Asked about enforcement of Canadians returning from the park in November, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said she often hears from people with concerns.

“As you know, there are people who monitor that park, the border itself is a federal jurisdiction and I know that they have enhanced patrols in that area. I’m not aware of any (COVID-19) cases related to people meeting outdoors at that park,” Henry said.

Aside from COVID-19 concerns, residents have also contacted PAN over the last number of months to take issue with congestion and lack of parking in the South Surrey neighbourhood due to the spike in park activity. Last year, Blaine immigration lawyer Len Saunders said he’s received phone calls from couples as far away as Toronto and Cleveland, asking if it’s true that Peace Arch Park is open for international mingling.

RELATED: South Surrey woman upset at being told to quarantine after ‘two-minute visit’ in Peace Arch Park

While Canadians can move freely to and from the U.S. side of the park, RCMP officers on the Canadian side can instruct a returning Canadian to report to CBSA.

The CBSA can, and has, subjected returning Canadians to a 14-day quarantine, regardless of how long the person spent in Peace Arch Park.

In October, South Surrey’s Birgit Heinbach told PAN she was sent to CBSA after spending two minutes in the park. CBSA officers instructed her to quarantine for 14 days.

At the time, CBSA told PAN all travellers seeking entry into Canada, “no matter where or what mode of entry,” must report to CBSA and may be subject to quarantine measures.


aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC governmentCoronavirusState of Washington

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna man arrested after allegedly dropping bag of crystal meth in hotel lobby
Next story
Man brandishing sword steals Magic the Gathering cards, New Westminster police say

Just Posted

In previous years brave souls have rushed into Williamson Lake, this year Special Olympics BC’s Polar Plunge fundraiser has gone virtual and is encouraging participants to get creative. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Freeze for a reason with Special Olympic’s virtual polar plunge fundraiser

The event runs Feb. 20 to March 7

Snow levels in the Okanagan, Similkameen and Boundary regions are all above normal, according to the latest information from the Snow Survey and Water Supply Bulletin, issued Feb. 1, 2021. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan snow levels above normal

Measurements from Feb. 1 show normal or higher levels of snow in most of B.C.

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
47 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

No new deaths were reported, leaving the region’s death toll at 81

Free Arts in the Park is one program that the Revelstoke Community Foundation has funded. (Submitted/Revelstoke Community Foundation)
Revelstoke Community Foundation now accepting grant applications

New this year is money for COVID recovery

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a commercial fire alarm this morning (Feb. 9). (Photo via Facebook)
Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responds to alarm

Smoke was ventilated and occupants returned to the building

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
B.C. sees 469 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths Wednesday

Province provides list of safe Family Day events

FILE – An RCMP officer wears a face mask while on duty at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
12% of COVID-19 rule breakers in B.C. have paid their fines

There were been a total of 294 provincial tickets and 83 federal ones on file as of Jan. 30

File photo
Missing Princeton woman found safe

RMCP say on-line news story led to 36-year-old’s location

A ditch marks the Canada-U.S. border and separates people walking on the road, right, in Surrey, British Columbia, and those gathered at Peace Arch Historical State Park, left, in Blaine, Wash., Sunday, July 5, 2020. Although the B.C. government closed the Canadian side of the park in June due to concerns about crowding and COVID-19, people are still able to meet in the U.S. park due to a treaty signed in 1814 that allows citizens of Canada and the U.S. to unite in the park without technically crossing any border. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
B.C. premier says calling for closure of Peace Arch State Park a federal responsibility

Horgan said he would ‘take action’ if Canada-U.S. border park is flagged as problem by PHO

B.C. Premier John Horgan prepares to speak at news conference at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 27, 2021. (B.C. government)
Vaccines coming, B.C. seniors need to be ready, Horgan says

COVID-19 plan prioritizes age 80 and up in the community

The house at 718 Creekside Road that was damaged in a landslide in Aug. 2020 has been boarded up ever since. A lawsuit filed on Feb. 2021 has alleged the city is responsible for the slide, and the resulting decrease in property values to nearby properties. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
South Okanagan residents claim city responsible for 2020 landslide that damaged home

The plaintiffs are seeking damages for their property value going down

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Florist Laura Logan prepares Valentines flowers at Acanthus Floral & Botanical in Almonte, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Valentine’s Day roses in short supply due to COVID-19: floral industry

Several florists have urged customers to plan ahead and keep an open mind

Vernon will start construction of The Vaults, high-end storage units, in the spring with occupancy estimated for winter 2021. (The Vaults illustration)
Triple O’s, storage and more builds coming to Vernon

Restaurants, car wash, storage centres on the books in city

Most Read