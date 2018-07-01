B.C. mom says shift change meant no child care, alleges discrimination

Nicole Ziegler filed the complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal against Pacific Blue Cross

A British Columbia mother says her employer discriminated against her when it changed her shift without giving her enough time to find child care for her one-year-old son, forcing her to find another job.

Nicole Ziegler filed the complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal against Pacific Blue Cross, alleging the shift change amounted to discrimination on the basis of family status.

Pacific Blue Cross is denying any discrimination and has applied to have the complaint dismissed without a hearing, however the tribunal has denied that request.

The tribunal’s June 22 decision to allow the hearing says Ziegler told the company there are long waitlists for daycare, and it’s typical for facilities to require a minimum of two months notice of any changes to care.

It says the company told Ziegler the changes to its schedule were well within standard business hours and the company was not in a position to accommodate employee preferences.

Neither Ziegler nor Pacific Blue Cross could immediately be reached for comment.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Inaugural Vernon living flag a success

Just Posted

Man killed when dirt bike crashes head on with truck near Tulameen

Accident is the second long weekend fatality in town known for its “weekend warriors”

Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

Here are 20 questions about our amazing country this Canada Day. How many do you know?

Man suffers complete, partial limb loss after falling off CP Rail train: RCMP

The man, 25, was conscious but under the influence of alcohol when he was found in Revelstoke

PHOTOS: Rally in Vancouver protests family separation at the U.S.-Mexican border

‘End Family Separation’ and ‘Las Familias Merecen Estar Unidas’ some of signs outside U.S. consulate

Revelstoke school board sets renovation priorities in 2019/20 capital plan

Columbia Park renovations remain focus; Begbie View classroom additions included

Vernon beekeeper concerned after spike of deaths in bee population

Beekeeper Ed Nowek suspects Israeli Acute Paralysis Virus is the reason his bees are dying.

B.C. mom says shift change meant no child care, alleges discrimination

Nicole Ziegler filed the complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal against Pacific Blue Cross

PHOTOS: Inaugural Vernon living flag a success

North Okanagan Community Life Society’s Living Flag Fundraiser in support of local family draws crowd

Canucks sign former Capitals centre Jay Beagle to four-year deal

The move comes after three long-time Canucks hung up their skates

Check your Lotto 6/49 ticket: you could be a millionaire

Ticket was purchased in Richmond, B.C., Saturday night

Yes, No sides aim for $500,000 in run up to electoral referendum facing court action

B.C. residents will get their chance to vote this fall

Unauthorized dam near Willowbrook investigated after near-breach

Incident exacerbated flooding woes for an already flood-embattled Willowbrook community

B.C. police help arrest Alberta doctor alleged to have targeted 5-year-old for sex

Fred Janke is facing charges of making arrangements to commit sexual offences against a child

Video: Judges dish on Penticton Rotary Ribfest

It was Day 2 at the Penticton Rotary Ribfest and celebrity judges chowed down

Most Read