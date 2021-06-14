FILE – Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

FILE – Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Officials watching U.K.’s variant struggles, but don’t think B.C. will need to up restrictions

Studies show that one dose of vaccine is only 33 per cent effective in preventing B.1.617.2 spread

B.C.’s top doctor said she’s watching how the more infectious Delta variant is spreading in the U.K. but doesn’t foresee the province needing to move back stages in its restart plan.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry made the comments Monday (June 14) at a press conference with other officials about entering Step 2 of B.C.’s restart plan on Tuesday. The province has seen just over 500 cases of the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant in total so far, although the whole genome sequencing that determines which variant of concern each case is can be delayed by weeks.

“I don’t expect – with what we know now – we’ll have to go back, but we may need to slow going forward, depending on what happens,” Henry said, noting modelling shows the province is “likely” to see somewhat of an increase in cases as reopening continues and contacts increase.

“This next couple of weeks will be very key for that.”

The province will not move to Step 3 – which would see masks go from required to recommended, lift limits on how many people can dine together at a restaurant, and allow for Canada-wide travel – until at least July 1.

B.C. has yet to release COVID-19 figures from the weekend, but last week’s seven-day rolling average was at 161 cases per day as of Friday, down significantly from a peak of more than 1,000 cases per day in April. The province is scheduled to get 1.62 million doses of the two mRNA vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, over the next two weeks.

Concern over the Delta variant in B.C. is linked to data from Public Health England, which shows that a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine is only 33 per cent effective against that variant.

Two doses, however, show only a small decrease in its effectiveness against the Delta compared to other strains. Further data released Monday by the U.K. also showed Pfizer and AstraZeneca are 96 and 92 per cent, respectively, effective against preventing hospitalization with the Delta variant after two doses.

The U.K.’s situation may prove to be a useful guide for B.C., as both places have delayed the second dose, the U.K. to within 12 weeks and B.C. to about eight weeks. B.C. has more than 75 per cent of adults vaccinated with a first dose, but only about 10 per cent with a second dose. In the U.K., 79 per cent of adults have their first dose while 57 per cent have their second dose.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the country would be delaying going to Stage 4 of its reopening plan by four weeks, pushing a stage that would see most restrictions lifted back by four weeks. According to U.K. government data, weekly average cases have increased by 46 per cent compared to the week prior, while hospitalizations have gone up 15 per cent and deaths by 12 per cent in the same time period.

However, Henry said that she was confident that the measures that had kept COVID-19 under control in B.C. last summer would work again this year as more and more people got vaccinated.

“We’re watching the data, we’re doing whole genome sequencing on every case, we’re actively managing with people every single case and finding out where transmission happens, so that we can keep a lid on things as we move through this next phase.”

READ MORE: Rate of more contagious delta COVID-19 variant increasing in B.C. with 500 cases so far

READ MORE: Province-wide travel back on in B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
West Kelowna RCMP investigating suspicious death after body found in truck

Just Posted

B.C. ambulance station in Revelstoke is expected to get a new system called the Scheduled On-Call (SOC) this fall. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
B.C. ambulance changes could put Revelstoke residents at risk, warn local paramedics

Paramedics said to expect a substantial increase in ambulance response time starting this fall

South Slocan’s Ti Loran is among the recipients of this year’s Neil Muth Memorial Scholarship. Photo: Submitted
Neil Muth Memorial Scholarships awarded to 4 students

Students in Creston, South Slocan and Revelstoke are sharing the honour

Dawn Low worked for the City of Revelstoke for 22 years. She became CAO for our community in 2019 and held the position until May, 2021.
Revelstoke’s Dawn Low hired as CAO for Armstrong

Dawn Low was the CAO in Revelstoke until end of May

The Five-Cairn Trail is roughly 25 km long and traverses between two icefields. A friend and I hiked it in 2009. (Liam Harrap)
Liam’s Lowdown: That time I got rescued in Iceland

Sometimes we need to call for help and thank goodness it comes

The Great Ogopogo Bathtub Race has been held in Summerland as a fundraising event. Do you know which Canadian city introduced this sport? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: A summer’s day at the water

How much do you know about boats, lakes and water?

Singer-songwriter Jann Arden is pictured with a draft horse. (Canadian Horse Defence Coalition)
Jann Arden backs petition to stop live horse export

June 14 is the International Day to End Live Export of Animals

This goose family went for a leisurely stroll down Vernon’s Main Street Saturday, April 25. (Dave Deshane photo)
Controversial Vernon goose cull won’t fly this year

Necessary permit procedures held up at a federal level

Mounties cover a burgundy truck with a tent at Buckerfields in West Kelowna on Monday, June 14. The RCMP is investigating after a woman’s body was found inside the truck. (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News)
West Kelowna RCMP investigating suspicious death after body found in truck

Police responded to a truck parked out front of a Main Street business where the body was found

The BC Ferries website went down for a short while Monday morning following a provincial announcement that recreational travel between health authorities can resume Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries’ website crashes in wake of provincial reopening announcement

Website back up now, recreational travel between health regions to resume as of Tuesday

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Kamloops Indian Residential School is photographed using a drone in Kamloops, B.C., Monday, June, 14, 2021. The remains of 215 children were discovered buried near the former school earlier this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Communities grapple with what to do with former residential and day schools

Some tear them down as a tool to help healing, others repurpose them as tools for moving forward

Four golfers from Fairview Mountain Golf Club in Oliver will golf from sunrise to sunset to raise funds for ALS on June 29. (Submitted)
Golfing from sunrise to sunset in Oliver for ALS

Four golfers from Fairview Mountain Golf Club have taken up the challenge June 29

FILE – Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Officials watching U.K.’s variant struggles, but don’t think B.C. will need to up restrictions

Studies show that one dose of vaccine is only 33 per cent effective in preventing B.1.617.2 spread

RCMP Const. Shelby Patton is shown in this undated handout photo. RCMP say that Patton was hit by an allegedly stolen truck that he had pulled over on Saturday morning in Wolseley, east of Regina. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, RCMP
Pair charged in Saskatchewan Mountie’s death make first court appearance

Const. Shelby Patton was hit by an allegedly stolen truck that he had pulled over Saturday morning

Most Read