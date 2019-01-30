B.C. paramedics to be trained in at-home care for seriously ill, end-of-life patients

Program’s goal is to better serve patients in palliative care and reduce unnecessary trips to the ER

B.C. paramedics will soon be trained to better treat seriously ill and older patients, as the province moves to reduce unnecessary trips to the hospital.

BC Emergency Health Services announced Tuesday it is receiving about $1 million to train first responders over the next four years.

The funding, provided by the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer and the Canadian Foundation for Healthcare, is part of a nationwide initiative to train 5,000 paramedics across the country. Roughly 65 to 80 per cent of people in Canada receiving palliative care have cancer.

According to the foundation, 86 per cent of Canadians believe palliative care should be provided at home as much as possible, and 75 per cent would prefer to die at home than in hospital.

READ MORE: Victims of major trauma to receive faster paramedic care

READ MORE: Dementia villages offer secured freedom to aging B.C. patients

The program will be developed similar to programs in Alberta, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, where paramedics are trained to treat pain and symptoms often felt by people with serious illnesses.

Nancy Kotani, BCEHS chief transformation officer, said giving paramedics the ability to offer this care will allow more patients at end-of-life to stay at home instead of having to take unwanted trips to the emergency room to be treated.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man permanently disabled from excessive force arrest files appeal
Next story
Humboldt Broncos victims’ families share how crash changed their lives

Just Posted

Parks Canada asking for feedback on management of Rocky Mountain region parks

The public will also have a chance to engage with the draft management plan in 2020

Chef’s fare: Is it the recipes?

Technique is tops no matter your level. We are so dependant on… Continue reading

MP: Everyone should be able to live in affordable, quality, housing

On Jan. 21, the NDP called on Justin Trudeau to take immediate… Continue reading

OC adopts 2% domestic student tuition hike starting 2019 fall semester

Increase called for to address projected 2019-20 budget shortfall

Childcare BC Start-Up Grant funds seven new spaces in Revelstoke

Thanks to the province’s new Childcare BC Start-Up Grant Program there will… Continue reading

VIDEO: Hooping through the tough times

Revelstokian uses hula hooping to help manage her mental wellness

UPDATE: NDP candidate wins Nanaimo byelection

Sheila Malcolmson earned about 49 per cent of the vote; all ballot boxes now counted

Armed suspect on the loose after transit officer shot in Surrey

Police warn public to stay away from area of Scott Road SkyTrain Station

Police offer $100,000 reward to find gangster wanted in 2009 B.C. strip mall shooting

Conor D’Monte, formerly of the UN gang, is wanted in the death of Red Scorpions’ Kevin LeClair

B.C.’s central interior to brace for 15 to 35 centimetres of snow

The national forecaster said that a slow-moving frontal system will spread across the region

B.C. Legislature spending scandal inspires satirical song

Victoria musicians release song All Part of the Uniform

Bruce McArthur guilty plea sparks call to widen missing persons review

Toronto police spent 18 months looking into disappearance of three missing men before concluding no foul play

B.C. paramedics to be trained in at-home care for seriously ill, end-of-life patients

Program’s goal is to better serve patients in palliative care and reduce unnecessary trips to the ER

Shuswap teacher writes novella on murderous plots at school

Book inspired by author Shawn Bird’s colleagues at Eagle River Secondary.

Most Read