(File)

B.C. RCMP taking precautions as COVID-19 pandemic grows

RCMP is continuing to work closely with local, provincial and national health agencies

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to progress, the B.C. RCMP is taking precautions to ensure the safety of both the public and its officers.

The RCMP is continuing close work with local, provincial and national health agencies to monitor and respond to the situation.

“We are aware of the pandemic and our efforts will continue to be flexible and fluid based on the recommendations made by these agencies while ensuring our commitment to core policing duties and the safety of our communities,” said Staff-Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, the senior media relations officer for the RCMP’s E Division.

Shoihet said although officers are trained for health emergencies and routinely take precautions as they often deal with exposure to hazards such as bodily fluids, the RCMP is continually assessing its response and continuity plans in relation to the virus.

Officers are also being given information on what precautions to take when dealing with individuals of greater risk, what measures to take if an officer comes into contact with an individual suspected of being infected and how and when they should use personal protective equipment (PPE).

In the past month, Shoihet said, detachments have:

  • Held briefings
  • Done internal communiques
  • Had employees complete the National Infectious Disease and Pandemic Preparedness on-line training
  • Ensure all personnel have PPE
  • Done follow up with members that have to assist in detention/isolation efforts.

“We are mindful that as an essential service we must continue to ensure public safety is not impacted, yet balance the needs of all of our employees, families and communities,” said Shoihet. “Detachment commanders and municipalities are working together to find solutions which safeguard employee’s health and well-being while not affecting core policing duties, i.e. closing or limiting front counter service and closing community policing offices.”

READ MORE: ICBC cancelling all road tests for the next two weeks due to COVID-19

READ MORE: ‘Sit in jail and wait:’ Legal experts worried about coronavirus court delays

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: YVR to increase COVID-19 screen of international passengers
Next story
B.C. to suspend K-12 schools due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Updated: Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing confirms guest tested positive for COVID-19

Guest stayed at Sutton Place Hotel, dined at Rockford, Mackenzie Tavern and skied at RMR

Southside Market asking public to come at 9, let seniors shop earlier

It’s safer for vulnerable people to come in when the store opens in the morning

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

National parks closing visitor services tomorrow

The prime minister announced it as a measure to help ‘flatten the curve’ against COVID-19

Avalanche Canada calling for user data amid backcountry business shutdowns

They anticipate forecast uncertainty without help

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

B.C. coronavirus cases jump by 83, public health emergency declared

Three more deaths recorded, two at North Vancouver care home

Seven B.C. firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Firefighters were exposed to a coronavirus while on duty

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre phone lines closed

Canadians asked to report fraud or fraud attempts online

Transit bus smashes into building after colliding with truck in Kelowna

The incident occurred on Mar. 16. at the intersection of Cadder and Richter

Pedal Through the Pandemic: How to stay fit and combat COVID-19

Garry Norkum owner and manager of Cyclepath in Kelowna encourages biking at this time

Kelowna RCMP makes temporary changes amid COVID-19 pandemic

Big White’s community police office is now closed until further notice

Daycares to remain open – for now – but COVID-19 could change that: Horgan

With school suspended until further notice, many parents left scrambling to find alternative care for kids

SilverStar Mountain asking staff members to return home

The Vernon mountain resort employs hundreds of staff members on work visas

Most Read