Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, vice-president of logistics and operations at the Public Health Agency of Canada, speaks at a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, vice-president of logistics and operations at the Public Health Agency of Canada, speaks at a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

B.C. records 500 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 14 deaths

Outbreak at Surrey Pretrial jail, two more in health care

B.C. public health officials reported 500 new COVID-29 cases on Wednesday, in line with recent results, as Fraser Health deals with an outbreak at Surrey Pretrial provincial prison.

Prisons and homeless shelters are among the priorities for B.C.’s immunization program after front-line health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care homes receive vaccine. There were 14 additional coronavirus-related deaths reported Wednesday, for a total of 1,104 since the pandemic began in B.C.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said recent results show “our COVID-19 curve is trending in the right direction,” as vaccine delivery is expected to slow until early February.

B.C. public health officials reported 584 new cases in the 24 hours up to Saturday, another 445 up to Sunday and 301 up to Monday, a lower total that generally reflects fewer test results completed on Sunday. There were 465 new cases on Tuesday.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rapid COVID tests in long-term care key during vaccine rollout: B.C. care providers

Just Posted

The Stoked Cubs U11 girls hockey team is the first girls team in Revelstoke in a long time. (Submitted)
Revelstoke’s girls hockey team skating towards $100,000 competition

The U11 team pitched support for the food bank in a submission to the Good Deed’s Cup

COVID-19 test tube. (Via Getty)
COVID-19 moving out of southern Interior and into the north: IH

IH says vaccinations reaching care homes, Big White cluster hard to control, virus spike in Fernie

Revelstoke Baptist Church. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
‘We’re not on the same page’: Revelstoke faith leaders react to churches defying COVID restrictions

Most churches have moved online

Calls for potential overdoses in B.C. spiked in 2020, especially in the Okanagan - Shuswap. Pictured above is a BCEHS re-enactment of paramedics attending an overdose. (BCHES)
Overdose calls spike in 2020 across the Okanagan – Shuswap

Stats show every major community in Okanagan - Shuswap increased in calls for potential overdoses

These women were featured in the 2020 edition of the Women of Inspiration special feature. (Review file photo)
Revelstoke Review calls for nominations of inspiring women

The 2021 Women of Inspiration special section is coming up on March 4

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, vice-president of logistics and operations at the Public Health Agency of Canada, speaks at a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
B.C. records 500 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 14 deaths

Outbreak at Surrey Pretrial jail, two more in health care

Vernon's Noric House long-term care facility is dealing with an influenza outbreak amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo)
Two more deaths at Vernon care home

Noric House case numbers remain steady, but death toll rises

A petition to spare the Mount Rose Swanson area from logging later this year has eclipsed 21,000 signatures as of Jan. 20, 2021. (Rose Swanson Mountain/Facebook)
Controversial logging will cut 4% of ‘sensitive’ Armstrong forest area: Ministry

A petition to spare the Rose Swanson area from logging has eclipsed 21,000 signatures

Vernon Fire Rescue Services and RCMP responded to reports of a dumpster fire behind the Shops at Polson Park off Highway 6 Jan. 20, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Dumpster fire behind Vernon shopping mall

Vernon Fire Rescue Services respond doused recycling bin fire backing onto Polson Park

Eighteen-year-old Aidan Webber died in a marine accident in 2019. He was a Canadian Junior BMX champion from Nanaimo. (Submitted)
Inadequate safety training a factor in teen BMX star’s workplace death in 2019

Aidan Webber was crushed by a barge at a fish farm near Port Hardy

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Southern resident killer whales in B.C. waters. Research shows the population’s females are more negatively influenced by vessel traffic than males. (Photo supplied by Ocean Wise Conservation Association)
Female orcas less likely to feed in presence of vessel traffic: study

Research the southern resident population raises concerns over reproduction capacity

(Black Press Media files)
Transport Canada not budging on enclosed deck rules, despite calls from BC Ferries union

There have been at least 23 cases of the U.K. variant detected in Canada, four of which are in B.C.

The Elk Valley Hospital is adapting to meet the needs of patients in the Elk Valley.
One in five tests in Fernie area coming back positive: doctor

Dr Ron Clark of Elk Valley Hospital said one in five tests was returning positive for COVID-19

Most Read