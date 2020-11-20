Health Minister Adrian Dix, front, B.C. Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrive for a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. records 516 more COVID-19 cases, second day of decline

10 more deaths, up to 227 in hospital as restrictions extended

B.C. public health officials reported 516 additional cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the active cases to 7,122, with 10 additional deaths reported.

The Nov. 20 case total is the second straight day of declines, indicating that restrictions on private gatherings in the coronavirus hotspot of the Lower Mainland are starting to show effects.

Thursday’s total of 538 new infections was the first decline in a week, after daily cases rose rapidly beyond 600, reaching 762 on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The 10 deaths is the highest one-day total in the pandemic, and brings the number of total fatalities attributed to COVID-19 in B.C. to 331. New infections continue to be centred on Metro Vancouver, with 294 in Fraser Health, 148 in Vancouver Coastal, 31 in Interior Health, 25 in Northern Health and 17 on Vancouver Island.

There are three new outbreaks declared in the health care system, at Discovery Harbour long-term care home in Campbell River,AgeCare Harmony Court in Burnaby and Youville Residence in Vancouver.

The number of people under public health monitoring has passed 10,000 in the second surge of infection in B.C., as the health ministry continues to add monitoring and contact tracing personnel to track clusters of infection and stop them from spreading.

“Yesterday, new and expanded provincial health officer’s orders came into effect around the province,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement. “The orders will help us slow the spread of COVID-19, to relieve the pressure on our health-care system and reduce the risks within our communities. The province-wide orders are about all of us seeing fewer people, having safer workplaces and pausing higher risk activities.”

RELATED: Latest COVID-19 restrictions starting to show results

RELATED: Six things to know about B.C.’s latest restrictions

Most Read