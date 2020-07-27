Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 situation in B.C., July 15, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. records 81 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday

Two more deaths, total infected in B.C. reaches 3,500

B.C. recorded 36 more COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, 21 more as of Sunday and 24 as of Monday, July 27, reaching a total of 3,500 people infected since the pandemic began early this year.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said two more people have died in long-term care in the Vancouver Coastal health region, but there have been no new outbreaks in the B.C. health care system. Daily infections have been running in the double digits for the past two weeks as summer activities have picked up.

Henry reiterated her advice to keep gatherings small and follow restrictions in restaurants and other businesses to minimize the risk of passing on or picking up the novel coronavirus.

“Let’s use these summer days to bend our curve back down,” Henry said.

Health Minister Adrian Dix noted that the B.C. Day long weekend is approaching, and advised everyone to “play safe and stand apart” as they enjoy the summer weather.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Horgan advises drivers with non-B.C. plates to take bus to avoid harassment

Just Posted

Letter: More public consultation needed before zoning amendment to allow Hay Rd. development

The Hay Rd. development is on the agenda for the July 28 Revelstoke City Council meeting

Comet NEOWISE soars over Revelstoke

The comet will soon fade into the night sky for 6,800 years

Jacobson Ford fills a truck of donations for local humane society

It’s the second year for the event

Flu clinics a go but no drop-ins: Interior Health

IH sent out a clarification after a memo came to light there won’t be flu clinics this fall

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 30

First ascent of Mt. Sir Donald, Three Valley Gap upgrades and Governor General visits

B.C. records 81 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday

Two more deaths, total infected in B.C. reaches 3,500

Horgan advises drivers with non-B.C. plates to take bus to avoid harassment

He says he can’t tell people how to respond when seeing out-of-province plates

SilverStar cranks out mountain biking race

CLIF Crankworx Summer Series in Vernon, as well as Sun Peaks and Kicking Horse

Advocates urge B.C. to withdraw proposed bill allowing youth to be held after overdoses

Bill 22 would create more harm than good argues the Union of BC Indian Chiefs and others

RCMP ready to respond to any criminal activity at site of North Thompson protests

The province made the announcement in an email statement from the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General

Canadians pick Pierre Trudeau as the top prime minister since 1968, new poll suggests

Poll shows 54 per cent of Canadians believe former NDP leader Jack Layton would have made good prime minister

LETTER: Mayor’s actions won’t effectively address racism in Summerland

The situation could’ve been resolved without blame and degradation

New North Okanagan playground in the works

Beasley Park playground is taking shape in the district

Firefighters respond to blaze at Shuswap marina

Large plume of smoke seen rising west of Canoe Beach

Most Read