B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, total cases top 1,000

Province continue to have a recovery rate of about 50 per cent

FILE – British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on the coronavirus in the province, during a news conference in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Five more people have died due to COVID-19 in B.C., Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday (March 31).

B.C.’s top doctor said the province’s total number of cases has risen above 1,000 to 1,013. A total of 24 people have now died in B.C.

She addressed young people especially, asking them to help the province flatten the curve as the province is hitting a “critical juncture” in the fight against the virus.

“No one is immune,” Henry said. She urged British Columbians to continue to physically distance and self-isolate.

“We need 100 per cent commitment now. Your friends depend on it, your family depends on it,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said.

The province continues to have a strong recovery rate. Of the 1,013 total cases, 507 have recovered, Henry said, at a rate of 50 per cent.

As of Tuesday, there are 128 people in hospital and 61 in ICU. Henry said those 61 people are likely different than the 60 who were in intensive care on Monday, as people are put on, and taken off, ventilators.

“We have a policy very early on for ventilating people early,” she said, thanking that decision for B.C.’s high recovery rate.

More to come.

READ MORE: B.C. records first at-home death from COVID-19, but 70+ hospital patients have recovered

READ MORE: 10% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are 40 or younger: Canada’s top doctor

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus