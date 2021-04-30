Seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases in B.C. to April 27, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

Seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases in B.C. to April 27, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

B.C.’s COVID-19 rate declines, people in hospital rises to 511

740 new cases confirmed Friday, four more deaths

B.C.’s COVID-19 infection picture continued to improve slowly Friday, with 740 new cases in the past 24 hours, but the number of people in hospital rose from 504 to 511 and four more people died.

B.C. recorded 841 new cases on Wednesday, along with a record 515 people in hospital, and 853 on Thursday as the infection rate came down from peak of more than 1,000 in late March and early April.

The age-based vaccination program is accelerating as the province prepares for a large increase in vaccine supplies in May. As of Friday, April 30, registered people aged 56 and up (born in 1965) should begin receiving invitations to book. It goes down in age by one year each day until next Thursday, when age 50 and up can arrange appointments at clinics set up around the province.

Registration for all adults aged 18 and older can be done online any time or by phone from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 1-833-838-2323.

“Registration is required only once,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement April 30. “Once you are in the system, you will be notified when it’s your turn to book an appointment to receive your first, or your second, dose of the available vaccine.

“This applies to all immunization streams, including the pharmacy stream. If you have received your first dose through a pharmacy, you should still register through the Get Vaccinated site to ensure you are notified when it’s time to book your second dose.”

RELATED: B.C. begins COVID-19 non-essential travel road checks

RELATED: B.C. moving to vaccine appointments for those 50 and up

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. moving to COVID-19 vaccine appointments for age 50 and up
Next story
92 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Just Posted

EDITORIAL: Canada’s $1 trillion national debt

Canada’s national debt has topped $1 trillion for the first time in… Continue reading

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The White House says it is making plans to share up to 60 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
92 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now at 10,969 since the pandemic began

Roberta Bobicki was named best employee at last year’s Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce business awards. (Contributed)
‘If you value people, they will move the world for you’: Revelstoke Credit Union CEO retires

Roberta Bobicki has worked in finance for 43 years

Interior Health provided data breaking down the vaccine administration rates in communities throughout the region Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (File photo)
Nearly 40% of North Okanagan adults vaccinated

28,965 first doses administered in the region as of April 28, according to Interior Health data

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: A man was struck by a car and survived being thrown over 100 feet

Your morning start for Friday, April 30, 2021

An Armstrong woman, an amputee who lost her leg below her knee several years ago, says she was verbally and physically assaulted by a man who couldn't see her disability as she tried to park in a handicap spot on Vernon's Walmart Saturday, April 24. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s a quick roundup of the stories that made headlines across the Okanagan, from April 25 to 30

Penticton Fire Department’s Marine Rescue boat on the location of where a speedboat sunk on April 30, 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Four people swim ashore after boat sinks on Okanagan Lake in Penticton

All onboard made it safely to shore

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Airport ground crew offload a plane carrying just under 300,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Plans to distribute 1st doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on hold

Health Canada had already cleared 1.5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine made at the facility

EDITORIAL: Canada’s $1 trillion national debt

Canada’s national debt has topped $1 trillion for the first time in… Continue reading

Sicamous council approved a temporary use permit for a staff residence trailer and a coverall maintenance building for Sicamous Houseboats’ use at 800 Two Mile Rd. (Lachlan Labere - Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous Houseboats given OK for upland maintenance, staff trailer

Council grants temporary use permit for Two Mile Road property

Seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases in B.C. to April 27, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 rate declines, people in hospital rises to 511

740 new cases confirmed Friday, four more deaths

Guy Johnstone, who operates the Michelle Rose Community Supported Fishery in Cowichan Bay, hopes that an emergency review of new regulations governing the spot prawn industry will see some changes. (File photo)
Feds to conduct emergency review of new West Coast prawn fishery regulations

Regulations make the sale of frozen-at-sea spot prawns illegal

Amrinder Singh’s remains were supposed to be flown home last week from British Columbia to India to be laid to rest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bimaljeet Kaur Kaler
Flight cancellations to India delay shipment of B.C. man’s body back to his family

Amrinder Singh, 29, had been in Canada for a few months when he died on April 5

Most Read