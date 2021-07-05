B.C. Premier John Horgan congratulates provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on her management of the COVID-19 pandemic as restrictions are about to lift, June 30, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. Premier John Horgan congratulates provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on her management of the COVID-19 pandemic as restrictions are about to lift, June 30, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. sees only 20 new COVID-19 cases Monday as decline continues

Active cases down to 652, 3 more deaths over weekend

B.C. public health teams confirmed 30 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, 37 on Sunday and 20 on Monday, with active infections declining below 700 over the weekend.

There are 85 people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions as of July 5, 22 of them in intensive care as the pandemic declines to levels not seen since last summer. There were three additional deaths reported over the three days, one in Vancouver Coastal health region, one in Northern Health and one in Interior Health.

Of the 87 new cases since Friday, 33 were recorded in the Fraser Health region, five in Vancouver Coastal, 45 in Interior Health and one each in Northern Health and Island Health.

Outbreak protocols remain in place in areas of Surrey Memorial, Eagle Ridge and Royal Inland Hospitals, as well as Laurel Place nursing home in Surrey and Rotary Manor in Dawson Creek.

RELATED: Quarantine rules ease for fully vaccinated Canadian travellers

RELATED: Ottawa’s $20M COVID-19 tracking app ‘not a game changer’

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Canim Lake fire grows to 700 ha; evacuation alert expands in Cariboo
Next story
New wildfire in Osoyoos closes portion of Highway 3

Just Posted

In Revelstoke, students at Arrow Heights Elementary tackled invasive species. Collaborating with the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society, students in Tara Johnson’s Grade 6/7 class pulled invasive species from the ecologically sensitive wetland adjacent to the Columbia and Illecillewaet Rivers. (Contributed-Wildsight)
Revelstoke students learn in their wild backyards

Maggie Davis, who performs as May Davis, is releasing her first full length album on July 17. The title track, Ticket to Ride, came out June 24 and the music video is coming on July 9. (Contributed by Zoya Lynch)
Like telling secrets: Revelstoke’s May Davis to release new music July 17

The city is encouraging people who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing a mask. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
City of Revelstoke reminds that mask requirements aren’t lifted for everyone

A wood frog spotted in Wolf Creek in Whitehorse on June 20, 2015. This special species of frog has the ability to freeze months at a time without dying. (Heidi Miller/Black Press Media)
Morning Start: The wood frog can hold its pee for eight months