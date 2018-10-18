(Black Press file photo) (Black Press file image)

B.C. teens fined for possession of pot on legalization day

The pair received $230 fines for smoking pot in public

Two teens on Vancouver Island were fined $230 each after being in possession of marijuana on Wednesday, the first day of cannabis becoming legal in B.C. for those over the age of 19.

RELATED: Cannabis consumption in the provincial capital

On Wednesday (Oct. 17), the West Shore RCMP in Greater Victoria were conducting foot patrols in a park near Belmont Secondary School in Langford. The area is known to police for being a popular spot for youth to smoke marijuana and drink alcohol in public.

RELATED: 5 tips for talking to your kids about cannabis

The officers found two youth in possession of pot and both were fined $230 under Section 73 of the new B.C. Cannabis Control and Licencing Act.

READ MORE: Police hand out a few hefty fines for allegedly violating Cannabis Act

“Although cannabis is now legal for adults in Canada, it is illegal for anyone under the age of 19 years old to possess or consume. Police are focusing on enforcement for anyone in contravention of the Cannabis Control and Licencing Act,” said Const. Darren Somerville of the West Shore RCMP.

@KEngqvist
katie.e@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

katie.e@blackpress.ca

Previous story
Nurses deliver 24,000 anti-violence postcards to B.C. Health Minister
Next story
B.C. NDP retreats again on empty-home tax for urban areas

Just Posted

VIDEO TOUR: Eagle Pass Lodge recognized at Thompson Okanagan Kootenay Commercial Building Awards

Eagle Pass Heli Skiing’s lodge is located south of Revelstoke on Highway 23

Columbia Shuswap Regional District establishing junior firefighter program

Aimed at youth 15-17 in Columbia Shuswap region to help with training and potential recruitment

Advance Voting in Revelstoke a success

The municiple election season is well underway with advance voting held on Oct. 10 and Oct. 17

Revelstoke peewee Grizzlies lose to Vernon

The Revelstoke Grizzlies Peewee Tier 3 team played Vernon on Saturday, losing… Continue reading

Fred Penner is coming to Revelstoke

The iconic children’s entertainer will be at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre Oct. 20

Fashion Fridays: You can never have enough shoes

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Former B.C. cop sentenced to jail ‘in the community’ after caught in Creep Catchers sting

Dario Devic pleaded guilty after getting caught up in Surrey Creep Catcher sting in Whalley in 2016

Contenders to return for Okanagan tour

Valdy, Gary Fjellgaard and Blu and Kelly Hopkins will perform at six venues

5 races to watch in B.C.’s municipal elections this Saturday

This year’s election results across more than 160 cities in B.C. will start pouring in after polls close Saturday at 8 p.m.

Annual pace of inflation slows to 2.2 per cent in September: Statistics Canada

Statistics Canada said Friday the consumer price index in September was up 2.2 per cent from a year ago compared with a year-over-year increase of 2.8 per cent in August

Dog deaths in Lower Mainland may be tied to suspected mushroom poisoning: RCMP

Police have received reports in the last month about several dogs becoming ill after visiting a park in North Vancouver

Record-breaking $113 million Lotto Max jackpot up for grabs

This is Canada’s highest top prize offering ever and includes 53 Max Millions

Migrants, police mass in town on Guatemala-Mexico border

Many of the more than 2,000 Hondurans in a migrant caravan trying to wend its way to the United States left spontaneously with little more than the clothes on their backs and what they could quickly throw into backpacks.

Trump: ‘Severe’ consequences if Saudis murdered Khashoggi

Pro-government newspaper Yeni Safak on Wednesday said it had obtained audio recordings of the alleged killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

Most Read