(Eric Hunsaker/Flickr)

B.C. to axe PharmaCare deductibles for low-income families

$105-million will eliminate or reduce deductibles for roughly 240,000 households

The B.C. government plans to eliminate PharmaCare deductibles for low-income families.

In a news release Friday, Health Minister Adrian Dix said $105-million over three years is set to eliminate or reduce deductibles for roughly 240,000 families who earn a household net income of under $45,000. It will be effective Jan. 1, 2019.

Co-payments will also be eliminated for families with someone aged 79 and older with net incomes below $13,750, and lowered for all families with net incomes under $45,000.

“We know that in families earning under $30,000 in net income, needed prescriptions go unfilled too often because PharmaCare deductibles are too high,” Dix said in the release. “The step we’re taking today is a significant one, as deductibles have not been changed in 15 years.”

Prior to these changes, prescription deductibles rose from $0 to $300 when a family’s net income reached $15,000, and jumped another $300, from $600 to $900, when their net income reached $30,000.

Dix is expected to comment further on the announcement shortly.

More to come.

