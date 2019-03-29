B.C. to fund programs to help kids deal with anxiety

Province to invest $5.75 million in programs aimed at both kids and parents

The province announced Friday that it is investing more than $5 million to provide more free mental health services to parents and kids.

The Anxiety Program, developed by the B.C. branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association, and an extension of the Confident Parents: Thriving Kids service, will aim to reduce the impact of anxiety and support parents and caregivers of children aged three to 12 years old.

READ MORE: B.C. centre at forefront of treating mental health and addiction together

“Previously, CMHA BC was relying on year-end funding for Confident Parents: Thriving Kids, and that meant that families never had a guarantee that these services would be available year over year,” said Minister of Children and Family Development Katrine Conroy. “We believe these programs are vital, and that’s why, for the first time ever, government is providing annual funding.”

The programs will be available as of April 29 and include educational videos and weekly telephone coaching sessions. Twenty coaches will be based out of downtown Victoria.

The branch is also working to develop a culturally sensitive model for Indigenous families expected to launch this fall.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. wildlife group seeks help after pregnant moose fatally hit by car
Next story
Stove fire sparked in North Okanagan

Just Posted

Suspect robs Kelowna gas stations with knife, taser

One gas station along Highway 33 was robbed twice in one night

Lack of communication between CP workers cause of 2017 railway accident says report

In 2017 a train caused serious injures to a backhoe operator on train tracks near Revelstoke

Interior Health warns of spike in cartfentanil-tainted opioids

Higher traces of carfentanil linked to spike in overdose cases

Revelstoke roads and weather

Clear and sunny

Find a job where you are also family at Black Press Media’s career fair

For at least one retirement home in the South Okanagan filling an in demand job comes easy

Two-legged B.C. dog gets prosthetic leg

GoFundMe campaign raised more than $4,400 for Iranian-born Roo

Suspect robs Kelowna gas stations with knife, taser

One gas station along Highway 33 was robbed twice in one night

VIDEO: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during morning standoff in Surrey

Federal NDP proposes hiking taxes on capital gains from investments

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will lay out his party’s proposal today in Ottawa

B.C. to fund programs to help kids deal with anxiety

Province to invest $5.75 million in programs aimed at both kids and parents

Summerland photograher shows Ballet Kelowna dancers

Rick Gray’s exhibit, The Rehearsal, on display at Summerland Arts Centre

Tourist taking photos dies in fall at Grand Canyon

Two people have died at the popular tourist spot in separate incidents

Fashion Fridays: Spring wardrobe inspirations

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Two more measles cases confirmed at Vancouver Island hospital

Island Health warns of possible exposure at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria

Most Read