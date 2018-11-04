B.C. town residents attempt to lasso wired deer

A distressed deer who has made numerous out-of-focus appearances on Facebook in the past few days was rescued by conservation officers last week.

RCMP Corporal Chad Parsons said while on patrol Thursday he came across the deer, which had chicken wire wrapped around its antlers.

“Three individuals were trying to help the deer by attempting to lasso it,” he said. “They were trying to catch it and pull the wire off its head.”

Parsons instructed the would-be rescuers to stand down, and he called the Conservation Office which located the deer and freed it the following day.

