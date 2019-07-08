Cherries from this year’s crop at B.C. Tree Fruits. (B.C. Tree Fruits)

B.C. Tree Fruits launches Canadian Summer Staples contest

B.C. Tree Fruits is giving western Canadians the chance to win a trip for two to the Grey Cup

Cherries are one of many integral parts of a Canadian summer.

A Canadian summer staple, if you will.

B.C. Tree Fruits is allowing western Canadians to savour not just its cherries this summer, but also the chance to witness another Canadian staple this fall in the CFL’s Grey Cup championship game.

READ MORE: Possibly worst Okanagan cherry season in 20 years

READ MORE: Be prepared for smoke pollution this B.C. wildfire season

To win a chance to see the big game on Nov. 24, B.C. Tree Fruits is asking people to share their favourite summer activities in the Canadian Summer Staples Contest.

“Canadian grown cherries from B.C. Tree Fruits are a true Canadian summer staple,” said Chris Pollock, marketing manager for B.C. Tree Fruits.

“We are excited to hear from western Canadians about their favourite summer staples and how our grower’s cherries are enjoyed throughout the summer months. And what better way to celebrate your favourite summer staple then winning a trip to a true Canadian staple taking place in Calgary this year.”

Visit summerstaples.ca to learn more about the contest and submit your own Canadian Summer Staple.

