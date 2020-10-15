Protesters measure old growth trees set to be logged in Argonaut Creek, north of Revelstoke. The area is habitat for endangered caribou. (Submitted by Wilderness Committee)

Protesters measure old growth trees set to be logged in Argonaut Creek, north of Revelstoke. The area is habitat for endangered caribou. (Submitted by Wilderness Committee)

B.C. voters prioritize environment in upcoming election: survey

The provincial election is Oct. 24

Almost 70 per cent of British Columbians say conservation and environment issues are very important to them as voters, according to a recent survey the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society’s B.C. chapter (CPAWS-BC).

“British Columbians want the province to focus on safeguarding nature, and to prioritize wildlife and habitat protection,” says Bruce Passmore, executive director.

READ MORE: B.C. leaders tested in the only TV election debate of 2020

Key findings of the survey found the vast majority of respondents want the province to protect 25 per cent of B.C.’s lands and ocean by 2025. Currently, less than 14 per cent of the province is protected.

“The question now isn’t whether or not we need to take action, it’s what will the next government actually do to drive conservation forward in B.C.,” says Passmore.

The survey also found 86 per cent of respondents want the province to increase investment in B.C. Parks. While the 2019/20 the operating budget for BC Parks is $41 million, the province recently said they will increase funding next year by $5 million.

Yet, the Federation of Mountain Clubs of British Columbia is asking for a budget increase by $60 million to help with rising visitation, more staff hires and upkeep park infrastructure.

READ MORE: Staycations: Survey finds parks provide local getaways despite pandemic

Between 2014 and 2019, visitation to BC Parks increased by 23 per cent.

CPAWS-BC said it’s calling on all parties to prioritize wildlife conservation, habitat protection and work on building a cohesive plan for a healthy coast.

“B.C. has a reputation for being bold, and we hope to see politicians stepping up to the plate with bold commitments during the election period and beyond,” says Passmore.

Recently, students in Revelstoke were able to ask a question via video to the provincial leaders. The question asked each of the candidates what was their climate action plan. The leaders responded via video on Youtube.

The provincial election is Oct. 24.

CPAWS-BC survey was conducted online between Oct. 13 and 18. Responses were collected from 1,041 British Columbians, with a 95 per cent confidence level and a margin of error of three per cent.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Votes 2020Environment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. NDP’s pledge of free birth control followed by Liberals, Greens
Next story
Penticton mass-murderer apologizes: ‘I tragically disrupted so many lives’

Just Posted

Protesters measure old growth trees set to be logged in Argonaut Creek, north of Revelstoke. The area is habitat for endangered caribou. (Submitted by Wilderness Committee)
B.C. voters prioritize environment in upcoming election: survey

The provincial election is Oct. 24

The Kootenay Association for Science and Technology has launched a new program: Digital Economy: Rapid Response + Resiliency program (DER3). (Submitted/KAST)
Expand into the digital economy with advice from a new KAST program

The Kootenay Association for Science and Technology launches digital economy resiliency program

Advance polling begins on Oct. 15, 2020, across B.C. in the 2020 snap election. (Black Press files) Advance polls for the Oct. 24 provincial election open today, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. until Oct. 21 . (Black Press files)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Advance voting begins today

Advance voting runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21 in B.C.’s election

Brian Mcgonagle and Lily Burgess have been trying to move to Revelstoke for months. (Submitted)
Couple falls victim to Revelstoke rental scam on Kijiji, twice

They lost $2,600 in total

Whitetooth Bistro is being cautious after a minor COVID exposure incident over the weekend. (Claire Palmer photo)
Golden’s Whitetooth Bistro to re-open after COVID-19 scare

The restaurant will re-open after they reported that their staff tested negative for COVID

A Kelowna clinic decided to immunize their patients in a drive-thru flu clinic. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna clinic offers drive-thru flu shots

CGB Medical physician Dr. Janet Evans said they found drive-thru to be a safer option

The Enderby Fire Department responded to a house fire on Gunther Ellison Road around 5 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Donations roll in for Enderby family after house fire

House deemed a complete loss after 5 a.m. blaze

John Brittain, 68, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch on April 15, 2019. (File)
Penticton mass-murderer apologizes: ‘I tragically disrupted so many lives’

John Brittain killed four of his ex-wife’s neighbours in a mid-day rampage on April 15, 2019

The City of Vernon voted in favour Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, to send a letter to the province calling for universal, no-cost coverage of prescription contraception in B.C., joining the ranks of municipalities such as Vancouver, Victoria, Cranbrook, New Westminster and Fernie. (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi - AP photo)
Vernon 10th in B.C. to endorse free birth control

City council voted in favour of Coun. Kelly Fehr’s motion to pen the province to support no-cost access to contraceptives

The B.C. NDP have pledged to make contraception options such as birth control pills, IUDs, the patch, and the Nuva ring free for all. (AccessBC)
B.C. NDP’s pledge of free birth control followed by Liberals, Greens

AccessBC says burden of paying for contraception should be carried by society, not just women

Laurie Throness, BC Liberal candidate for Chilliwack-Kent, said free birth control was like eugenics, and he didn’t approve of it. BC Liberal party leader Andrew Wilkinson has shot back on Twitter on Oct. 15, 2020 saying the candidate, and 7-year MLA is wrong for saying this. (Screenshot)
BC Liberal leader rebukes candidate comparing free birth control to eugenics

NDP’s Selina Robinson calls Chilliwack-Kent candidate’s words ‘so disrespectful to women that I’m outraged’

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
RCMP investigate homicide in Merritt

A Merritt man in his 20s was fatally shot on Thursday

Phillip Tallio with his supporters Marie Spetch and Robyn Batryn. (File photo)
Appeals trial begins for Bella Coola man convicted of killing toddler in 1983

Phillip Tallio was 17 at the time of the 22-month-old toddler’s death

Most Read