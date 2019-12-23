(Black Press Media files)

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

A woman who had her car impounded and received a 90-day driving suspensions despite having her son drive her has gotten her licence and vehicle back.

The woman, who was pulled over by RCMP the weekend of Dec. 14 near Nelson, was impaired. However, the lawyer who represented her said she was not driving.

According to lawyer Sarah Leamon, the woman’s sober son was driving but police felt there was a danger the mother could reach over and grab the wheel. The woman was given a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and had her car impounded.

On Sunday, Leamon said the woman’s licence was “reinstated and the vehicle was released from impound” on Friday.

ALSO READ: Impaired driver gets early morning ticket in B.C. school zone

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
After deadly crashes of marquee aircraft, Boeing CEO is out

Just Posted

Twelve Politically Incorrect days of Christmas

Tim Palmer Special to the Review An update of the 2019 Politically… Continue reading

CP Rail train hit by an avalanche east of Revelstoke

An assessment is in process

Trans Canada Highway to be closed east of Revelstoke tomorrow morning

The Trans Canada Highway will be closed east of Revelstoke tomorrow morning… Continue reading

Columbia Basin Trust ceo looks ahead to 2020

Johnny Strilaeff Columbia Basin Trust This coming year the Columbia Basin Trust… Continue reading

Mix of sun and cloud, slippery roads in Revelstoke area today

Roads and weather for Dec. 22

Cute, fluffy, heartwarming: Here are B.C.’s top animal stories of 2019

From dogs to moose to cougars, here’s what caught our eye in 2019

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Canada’s GDP falls 0.1 per cent in October: Statcan

Statistics Canada says that October’s decline in GDP was the first in eight months

Police watchdog investigating after Kelowna RCMP officer fires shots during traffic stop

A man has been arrested after he was admitted to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Sixty-nine Canadians giving up holidays to help with Australian wildfires

Record high temperatures, strong southerly winds are fanning more than 100 fires in New South Wales

Princeton neighbors keep up the decorating hilarity

Two weeks ago Princeton homeowners gave residents - and Black Press readers… Continue reading

‘Most’ Atlantic salmon in pen escape after fire at B.C. fish farm

21,000 salmon were in the pen when the fire broke out

‘Wexit’ should heed pitfalls faced by other separatist movements: experts

Western Canadian grievances largely centre on a perceived federal animus toward the oil and gas sector

B.C. VIEWS: An unpredictable year ahead

B.C. economy continues to do well generally, with low unemployment rates and good job creation numbers

Most Read