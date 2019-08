The National Park is east of Revelstoke on Highway 1

Parks Canada has closed an area in Glacier National Park due to a grizzly bear frequenting the spot. (Parks Canada photo)

Balu Pass trail and area are currently closed in Glacier National Park.

A grizzly bear is frequenting the area, removal of the closure will be determined by monitoring of bear activity in the area.

