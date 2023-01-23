A view of Hidden Lake in Banff National Park near Lake Louise is shown on Friday, Sept. 1, 2022. Parks Canada has announced infrastructure upgrades in the four mountain national parks in Alberta and British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

A view of Hidden Lake in Banff National Park near Lake Louise is shown on Friday, Sept. 1, 2022. Parks Canada has announced infrastructure upgrades in the four mountain national parks in Alberta and British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

Banff, Jasper, Kootenay and Yoho national parks to see infrastructure upgrades

$71 million in federal funding for quartet of national parks long B.C./Alberta border

Parks Canada has announced money to improve safety and experiences for visitors to four mountain national parks in Alberta and British Columbia.

It says $71 million in federal funding for Banff, Jasper, Yoho and Kootenay national parks includes upgrades to critical infrastructure, such as Parks Canada dispatch for emergency calls, as well as to several roadways and bridges.

It also includes improvements in the community of Lake Louise, Alta.

The hamlet has been one of the busiest areas in Banff National Park, which gets about four million visitors annually.

A recent report noted a 29 per cent increase in visitors throughout the park between 2010 and 2019 — and some roads around Lake Louise have seen a 71 per cent increase in traffic volume.

Parks Canada says the money is part of $557 million in recently announced funding over three years to ensure continuation of infrastructure projects and maintenance work in the parks.

RELATED: Banff National Park plan focuses on climate change, traffic, Indigenous relations

Parks Canada

Previous story
Okanagan College students to have free access to credit monitoring following cyberattack
Next story
Kelowna RCMP looking for woman wanted for alleged assault at Steve-O show

Just Posted

Two Columbia Shuswap Regional District fire crews stand next to a structure protection unit for a photograph before being deployed to fight wildfires in July 2021. (CSRD photo)
‘Great news’: Shuswap Emergency Program gets new mobile sprinkler unit for 2023 fire season

The cargo trailer up in flames on Jan. 22 in Revelstoke. (Facebook)
Police provide update on snowmobile trailer explosion investigation

Okanagan College is trying to determine whether any personal information has been compromised. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan College students to have free access to credit monitoring following cyberattack

Revelstoke Fire Rescue hosing down the exploded trailer in the Sandman Parking lot in Revelstoke. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
No injuries after snowmobile trailer explosion rocks Revelstoke