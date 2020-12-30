There have been 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Revelstoke in the last seven days. (Shutterstock)

There have been 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Revelstoke in the last seven days. (Shutterstock)

BC CDC reports 22 COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke in last seven days

The week prior there were seven

There have been 22 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the past seven days according to the CDC’s latest data.

The week prior there were seven cases and Dec. 6-12 there was only one.

November saw a cluster of cases in Revelstoke, totalling 50. Interior Health declared the cluster over on Dec. 11. Premier John Horgan said that the cases at the time were connected to non-essential travel.

READ MORE: Revelstoke COVID-19 cluster linked to non-essential travel: Horgan

Last week exposure events were confirmed at Revelstoke Secondary School, Dec. 15-18.

Today, Dec. 30, Rumpus Beer Co. announced they were closing and the owner shared his own story of a positive COVID result.

READ MORE: Rumpus closed due to COVID-19 exposure

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced an 8 p.m. cut off on serving alcohol tomorrow, Dec. 31, in order to avoid New Year’s Eve gatherings. Both restaurants and liquor stores are required to stop selling and serving alcohol at 8 p.m. Henry said late night drinking leads to risky behaviour.

READ MORE: B.C. cuts off New Year’s Eve liquor sales at 8 p.m.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Occupants wet and cold but alive after vehicle ends up in Skaha Lake

Just Posted

There have been 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Revelstoke in the last seven days. (Shutterstock)
BC CDC reports 22 COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke in last seven days

The week prior there were seven

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke. (DriveBC)
Highway closed east of Revelstoke

Next update from DriveBC at 7:15 p.m.

A bakery employee wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 helps a customer at a take-out window in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
57 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Twenty-eight people have died in the region since the pandemic began

Tim Palmer submits his nomination documents at the drop box in front of city hall on Dec. 29. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Tim Palmer running for vacant council seat

Revelstoke’s byelection is coming up Feb. 13, 2021

Rumpus Beer Co. is closed due to a COVID-19 exposure. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Rumpus closed due to COVID-19 exposure

Owner said he initially didn’t qualify for a COVID test

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Dec. 10, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. cuts off New Year’s Eve liquor sales at 8 p.m.

Late-night parties lead to risky behaviour, Dr. Henry says

Other commenters on social media pointed out that there were a large number of mountain goats seen on or near the road where the accident happened.(Facebook)
Occupants wet and cold but alive after vehicle ends up in Skaha Lake

The incident occurred on Eastside Road near Heritage Hills

A couple of Christmas turkeys air their Festivus grievances in a Vernon driveway Dec. 25, 2020. (Jay Keis video still)
VIDEO: Turkeys fight it out in Okanagan driveway

Christmas Day battle sees wildlife fluff up feathers

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue assisted in the recovery of a man found dead at the Telemark Nordic Club, Dec. 27. (COSAR - Facebook)
Okanagan man found dead on West Kelowna snowshoeing trail

64-year-old Peachland man found deceased on trail at Telemark Nordic Club

Interior Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Vernon’s Heritage Square long-term care facility on 27th Street. (kaigo.ca photo)
Vernon senior’s care home COVID-19 outbreak increases

Heritage Square now reporting 19 cases, up from 10

Pickleball has taken to the ice in Vernon, as demonstrated in a video shared by Michael J. Botterill Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Michael J. Botterill/Facebook)
VIDEO: Pickleball hits the ice in the Okanagan

Could this be the next big winter sport?

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Clockwise from top left) Lily Nay and Ida Jenns; Lindsey Ellett; Jacob Mattson; North Island Bantam Eagles; Sebastian Gylander. (Black Press Media, submitted)
From marathons to lengthy swims, B.C. athletes persevered through 2020

These athletes battled through hardships to achieve their goals

B.C.’s Fraser Valley is a major source of Canada’s blueberry exports. (Maple Ridge News)
U.S. blueberry trade action could affect 800 B.C. growers

Province joins federal response to investigation

Most Read