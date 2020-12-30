BC CDC reports 22 COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke in last seven days

The week prior there were seven

There have been 22 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the past seven days according to the CDC’s latest data.

The week prior there were seven cases and Dec. 6-12 there was only one.

November saw a cluster of cases in Revelstoke, totalling 50. Interior Health declared the cluster over on Dec. 11. Premier John Horgan said that the cases at the time were connected to non-essential travel.

Last week exposure events were confirmed at Revelstoke Secondary School, Dec. 15-18.

Today, Dec. 30, Rumpus Beer Co. announced they were closing and the owner shared his own story of a positive COVID result.

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced an 8 p.m. cut off on serving alcohol tomorrow, Dec. 31, in order to avoid New Year’s Eve gatherings. Both restaurants and liquor stores are required to stop selling and serving alcohol at 8 p.m. Henry said late night drinking leads to risky behaviour.

