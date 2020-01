Deceased reported to have been in their 70s

The BC Coroners Service confirms it is investigating the deaths of a man and woman in the South Shuswap. (File photo)

An investigation is underway into the deaths of an elderly man and woman in the South Shuswap.

The BC Coroners Service confirms being notified of two deaths on Jan. 3, 2020, in the Sorrento area, and that its investigation will determine “how, where, when and by what means a male and female in their 70s came to their death.”

The Observer will provide further information as details of the investigation are released.

