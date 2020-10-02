A rendering of the proposed development at 420 Downie St. as if standing on 4th St. E. (BC Housing)

BC Housing proposing high density development at 420 Downie St.

The project features three apartment buildings as well as town homes

BC Housing is proposing a 174 unit combination of apartments and townhouses for the project at 420 Downie St., in a third community engagement session held Sept. 30.

The design was based on survey results from the last community engagement session on June 10, which indicated that 40 per cent of survey respondents preferred the high density proposal that was presented, compared to 34 per cent preferring medium and 26 per cent preferring low.

READ MORE: BC Housing wants feedback on preliminary plans for Downie St. property

The plans feature three apartment buildings, one three-storey, one four-storey and one five-storey, totalling more than 12,000 square metres of residential space and 400 square metres of commercial space.

One parking stall per housing unit is proposed as well as eight stalls for the commercial tenants. Some underground parking is included in the plans.

Purchased from the Revelstoke school district early in 2019, the former Mt. Begbie School site is being developed to address the social housing and affordable rental housing needs identified in the city’s 2018 Housing Needs and Demands Assessment report.

READ MORE: A strong need for all forms of housing in Revelstoke, except for single-family detached

The current round of community consultation is to gather feedback on the buildings’ maximum height, number of dwelling units, parking requirements and landscaping.

BC Housing will need to apply for an amendment to the city’s zoning bylaw and Official Community plan in order to construct the proposed project. These requests will come before city council and will require a public hearing.

To provide feedback on the proposal and find more information, go to letstalkhousingbc.ca/420-downie.

 

