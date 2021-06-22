People enjoy the sun at Woodbine Beach on June 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

People enjoy the sun at Woodbine Beach on June 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

BC Hydro assures customers it has ‘more than enough’ power to weather the heatwave

Despite an increase of pressure on the Western grid, blackouts are not expected like in some U.S. states

BC Hydro says it will be able to deliver homes as much power as they need despite the record-breaking heatwave that’s caused U.S. blackouts among the western power grid, which the province shares.

The company issued a statement Tuesday (June 22), assuring customers that although 2.4-million homes in Texas lost power last week, it won’t be the same for B.C.

“BC Hydro has more than enough energy to meet the increased summer demand,” said company spokesperson Mora Scott.

As the weather heats up closer to the end of the week, the company expects demand to continue to increase as people across the province crank up air conditioners and fans to keep cool.

“Even refrigerators will be working harder to cool their contents,” Scott said.

READ MORE: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking in BC Hydro van (VIDEO)

However, with the majority of power being sourced from hydroelectric infrastructures such as dams, Scott said BC Hydro is able to ramp generation up and down at a moment’s notice.

The western province has not seen a dip in reservoir levels close to some U.S cities.

“We’re really fortunate that B.C. is not experiencing similar drought conditions,” Scott said. “BC Hydro is forecasting normal reservoir levels across the province this summer.”

In southwest states like California, years of drought have strained power grids and fuelled the spread of wildfires and residents there are being asked to conserve their power.

RELATED: Record-breaking heat shimmered across Fraser Valley for 2nd day

Typically, the province sees its highest demand for power in winter months while homes utilize in-home systems and heaters to keep themselves warm.

“Although the heatwave may break power-demand records this summer, it will not compromise our ability to provide power,” Scott said.

In addition, BC Hydro’s subsidiary Powerex Corp. exported surplus electricity to many western states to help during the heatwave.

It plans to use those profits to keep rates affordable for British Columbians.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Heat wavepower outages

Previous story
6 United Way chapters merging around B.C.

Just Posted

With high temperatures forecasted for the week and into the next, Interior Health is offering some tips on how to keep yourself safe from heat-related illness. (Pixabay)
Interior Health offers safety tips as temperatures soar

“Too much health can be harmful to your health.”

Eagle Pass Mountain Lookout in 2014. (Kevin Lavelle)
Eagle Pass Mountain Lookout turns 100 years old

It is located west of Revelstoke

Jacqui Gardiner and Kenley Knock are opening a dance studio in downtown Revelstoke. (Contributed)
It takes a village to build a new dance studio in Revelstoke

Revelstoke dance teachers opening their own business called THE STUDIO

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Cheetahs can’t roar

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Painted turtles can be found in Revelstoke near Williamson Lake and the airport. (Beverley Harding photo)
Slow down for turtles Revelstoke

Painted turtles are blue-listed, meaning it’s vulnerable

Teenagers make their way to Truswell Road after a party is broken up by police at the end of Mission Creek (Lorraine Besner/Contributed).
Kelowna residents concerned about ongoing alleged underage beach parties

Public urination, property damage, drinking and drug usage have become weekly concerns

People enjoy the sun at Woodbine Beach on June 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
BC Hydro assures customers it has ‘more than enough’ power to weather the heatwave

Despite an increase of pressure on the Western grid, blackouts are not expected like in some U.S. states

Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Pilots say no reason to continue quarantines for vaccinated international travellers

Prime minister says Canada still trying to limit number of incoming tourists

Six United Way chapters around the province are merging into United Way B.C. (News Bulletin file photo)
6 United Way chapters merging around B.C.

Money raised in communities will stay in those communities, agency says

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Val Litwin is the latest candidate to declare his bid for the B.C. Liberal leadership. (Litwin campaign video)
Political newcomer joins contest for B.C. Liberal leadership

Val Litwin a former B.C. Chamber of Commerce CEO

A new air cleaning technology will be installed at Unisus School in Summerland. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Virus cleaning pilot set for Unisus School in Summerland

Summerland-based lighting company to install technology at private school

A West Kelowna man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle collision early on Tuesday morning. (Black Press file photo)
Single vehicle collision seriously injures West Kelowna man

The man was driving a pickup truck that went off the road and caught on fire

Golden Ears Mountains, captured in May 2021. (Black Press Media files)
2nd year of day passes required for entry into 5 provincial parks launches in B.C.

Pilot program seeks to protect the environment by addressing visitor surges amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read