BC SPCA Kelowna’s transport vehicles allegedly vandalized

Two of the organization’s three fleet vehicles had catalytic converters stolen

The Kelowna branch of the BC Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BC SPCA) had two of their three fleet vehicles allegedly vandalized last week, leaving the organization scrambling as they were unable to use the trucks to transport animals.

Kelowna SPCA manager Sean Hogan said that the vehicles’ catalytic converters were stolen overnight on Aug. 11 and 12 at the shelter, located at 3785 Casorso Road.

He added that the estimated cost to repair the vehicles exceeds $5,000.

“Staff were shocked to find the vehicles inoperable,” said Sean Hogan. “Both the SPCA truck and van were vandalized leaving us to source replacement trucks so we could move animals.”

According to Hogan, the organization is currently working to create space in Okanagan shelters by moving animals to shelters outside of fire evacuation zones, making room for families impacted by the wildfires.

“We use our vehicles to get animals to vet appointments, in emergencies, and to transport to other SPCA shelters,” he said.

He added that the organization has been accepting owned animals for free emergency boarding, as fire evacuations continue to displace Okanagan residents and their animals.

“For the next three weeks or so, we will be without our primary transportation,” he said.

A report has been filed with the Kelowna RCMP and anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact them at 250-762-3300.

