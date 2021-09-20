Bear necessities: How Revelstoke can prepare for an increased number of bear sightings

Local bears feed on fruit and garbage in town before going into hibernation

If you live in Revelstoke, there’s a good chance you’ve spotted one of our furry neighbours on properties around town.

According to Revelstoke Bear Aware, as we approach the winter season, bears in the area are eating in excess of 20,000 calories per day in order to fill up before hibernating in January before leaving hibernation in mid-March.

Bears are present in all corners of our community, so learning how to properly store your garbage and tend to your fruit trees is vitally important this time of year according to Maggie Spizzirri of Revelstoke Bear Aware.

“Wherever you live, there is a bear there,” said Spizziri, co-ordinator with five years experience at Revelstoke Bear Aware.

According to Spizziri, residents should keep their garbage indoors until the day of garbage pick-up in order to not attract bears and keep them from rummaging through it.

Revelstoke Bear Aware would also like to remind people to keep a close eye on their fruit trees, and to pick them as soon as they’re ready to harvest.

Spizziri said that residents venturing out at night, whether it be for a walk or just going to your car, should make noise so as to make bears aware of your presence.

B.C. has some of the highest populations of black bears in the world with estimates ranging from 120 to 150 thousand animals according to studies by WildsafeBC.

For more information on how to better prepare your property for bear season or to find out how you can contribute, visit revelstokebearaware.org.

