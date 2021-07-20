A bear feasts on garbage in Lake Country last Sunday, July 18, prompting reminders to keep your garbage locked up so fed bears don’t become dead bears. (Bob Vinek photo)

Bear snacks on garbage in Okanagan

Residents reminded that leaving garbage out can lead to a $230 fine

A bear spotted ripping apart garbage in a Lake Country neighbourhood is serving as a reminder for residents to not put their trash cans out early.

“This big boy was ripping apart a trash bin on Barkley Road today,” said Bob Vinek, who snapped a photo of the bear. “This is why we get fined for putting the trash out the day before it’s collected. It’s also the reason this bear will probably be shot.”

Under the Wildlife Act, those caught attracting dangerous wildlife to land or premises can be issued a $230 fine.

Unfortunately, several Lake Country residents report there are repeat-offending neighbours who continue to put their garbage out too early and the bears are always around.

The bears are also becoming used to people and not afraid, as was the case of the bear Vinek spotted Sunday, July 18.

“He wasn’t shy at all. We pulled up and stopped to look and he stepped three metres away then went right back to it.”

READ MORE: ‘Fed bears are dead bears’: Lake Country residents warned

READ MORE: Bears seen wandering residential area in Kelowna

